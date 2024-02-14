Acuity flagpole in Sheboygan will remain ‘World’s Tallest Symbol of Freedom’ after Maine project abandoned

The Flag of the United States at Acuity Insurance headquarters, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — The Acuity Insurance flagpole will hold its claim as “World’s Tallest Symbol of Freedom” for now, as a taller flagpole project in Maine was abandoned.

The $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park, proposed by the family behind the Worcester Wreath Co. and Wreaths Across America, is no longer being pursued, the Associated Press reported.

The project aimed to honor veterans and share American war history with a 1,461-foot-tall flagpole and free-flying American flag larger than a football field. It would've been surrounded by a several-mile remembrance wall of roughly 24 million U.S. veteran names recorded since the Revolutionary War and several exhibits. There could’ve also been more hotels and restaurants nearby, too.

The flagpole and Remembrance Wall were slated to open July 4, 2026, at which time the 400-foot Acuity flagpole would have been surpassed.

The Acuity flagpole was built in 2014, joining some of the other tallest free-standing flagpoles in the world at the time, like those in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. They exceed 530 feet. Acuity’s is the only one to wave an American flag, measured at 70 feet by 140 feet.

Acuity has more than 760 pavers surrounding the flagpole with names of Sheboygan-area residents who died serving in significant global conflicts, like the Civil War, World War I and II, and the Vietnam War.

The Flagpole of Freedom Park struggled to get off the ground. It spurred public division in the southeast Maine community, bringing forth questions about the natural landscape and land annexation proposals. On the other hand, it could've driven tourism and local employment growth.

Following public feedback, the Worcester family decided to not pursue the flagpole project in Maine or elsewhere “for the time being,” a lawyer told AP. Instead, the family is looking for other opportunities to honor veterans.

Rob Worcester, then co-founder and managing director of Flagpole of Freedom Park, expressed the project could be an avenue to unite the country, riddled with political division, when he spoke with the Sheboygan Press in summer 2022.

“I think if you feel like I do, you feel a little bit helpless and you want to preserve what's happened and what's made our country free and give us all of these liberties and freedoms so we can enjoy everyday life,” Worcester said. “And I think by making this apolitical we want to include everybody in all of their histories.”

Acuity Insurance declined to comment for this story.

