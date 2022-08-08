U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.75
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,915.00
    +158.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,261.50
    +32.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.50
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.60
    -1.41 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.30
    +0.45 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    -0.0520 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    +0.26 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7010
    -0.2690 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,071.17
    +919.15 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.76
    +27.53 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.69
    +59.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Acuity International Announces Appointment of New CEO

Acuity International
·3 min read

Tony Corbi to Take the Helm as Company Enters New Phase

Reston, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients, today announced that Robert “Bob” Stalick has stepped down as CEO and retired as of July 28 to focus his energy on his health needs. He is succeeded by Anthony “Tony” Corbi, an experienced business leader who has worked in operational and finance roles at private-equity backed government contractors throughout his career and most recently as CFO of Acuity International.

“Bob led a significant reshaping of Acuity International’s core business strategy through the acquisition and integration of several companies under a singular brand,” said Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acuity International. “He helped reshape the enterprise to successfully enable mission assurance for government and enterprise organizations globally and we are grateful for his leadership.”

“During these challenging times, I am pleased that Tony has agreed to step into the CEO role,” Campbell said. “He has played a central role in the restructuring and evolution of the company and has the experience, tenacity and leadership skills to lead Acuity International into its next phase.”

Corbi was previously the COO/CFO at Owl Cyber Defense and Tresys Technology. Prior to that he was the CFO and EVP of Finance for Internosis, a company that he helped lead through acquisition to EMC. He served as a senior director of finance and operations for EMC’s global consulting services division after that transaction, where he successfully managed its growth from $50 million to $600 million through organic growth and acquisition. During his time at EMC, Tony oversaw the acquisition, financial, and operational integration of six companies into EMC.

He started his career in public accounting working for Arthur Andersen in Baltimore, MD. Corbi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Towson University and is a CPA.

“The investments we have made in our products, services, and customer relationships over the past few years have created a great foundation and have opened up the growth potential in the business,” Corbi said. “I am confident that with our incredible team and valued client partnerships, we will be able to reach greater heights in the years to come.”

Mr. Stalick will remain with Acuity International as a special advisor for technology initiatives.

About Acuity International

Acuity International is a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients. As experts in engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, secure and complex construction management services, all augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, Acuity International enables critical missions for its global customers with the latest technology and repeatable processes. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company has 3,300+ employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://acuityinternational.com/.

CONTACT: Lisa Throckmorton Acuity International 703.287.7803 acuity@req.co


