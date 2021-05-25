U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

AcuityMD raises $7M to better track the evolving world of medical hardware

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

In a world defined by tons of noise and little signal, startups that make it easier for consumers to make a choice just make sense. Career Karma helps students pick a tech bootcamp, Stackin’ helps millennials navigate the world of neobank and savings apps, and a new Boston-based company is helping doctors keep track of the most up-to-date medical devices on the market.

AcuityMD, founded in 2019 by Mike Monovoukas, Lee Smith, and Robert Coe, is an enterprise software company that wants to unlock the often siloed world of medical device data. And to do so, it landed a $7 million seed round this week, led by Benchmark.

As part of the deal, Benchmark GP Eric Vishria will join AcuityMD’s board of directors. Ajax Health, which closed $100 million in 2019 to back medtech companies, also participated in the round. With seed capital, Monovoukas said that AcuityMD plans to double its eight-person team by the end of the year, and invest heavily in one specific area: “product, product, product.”

AcuityMD is a data platform that tracks the entire medical device lifecycle - from the sale of an item to a patient’s outcome after a surgery. It aggregates industry and market data on individual medical devices to give a metadata of sorts on a singular product.

“There are 1000s of products being launched each year and so it's almost impossible for a surgeon, after they've graduated fellowship or residency to keep track of the latest and greatest medical technology out there,” Monovoukas said. “We view this as a software and coordination problem, where you have all this data out there and it’s inefficient in getting to the decision-maker.”

Monovoukas experienced noticed inefficiencies in medical device management first-hand when a family member needed to go through a series of surgeries.

“What was fascinating to me is that the manufacturer holds a lot of information about what to use, [and] sometimes that didn't get disseminated to the right surgeon at the right point of time,” he said. “The fundamental realization I had was that the information flow in this industry was a little bit broken...It wasn't an issue of being competent doctors or surgeons, but a lack of information transfer, which is kind of crazy in a data driven world.”

So, the entrepreneur, who worked at Bain & Company as well as a medical device company prior, began thinking of how to use data to make medical devices more responsive to long-term patient outcomes. While doctor’s were a key stakeholder set to benefit from more information, AcuityMD’s team landed on selling to device manufacturers as their key customer.

Now, part of that reason might be because hospitals and doctors are notoriously a pain to sell to. The other reason, Monovoukas tells me, is that performance data on medical devices is a key signal that Sales teams within manufacturers can use to beef up, and better target, their pitches. The co-founder explained how manufacturers want visibility into the market for their products, ranging from data on where high volume surgeons might need one of their devices to long-term outcomes on certain devices over time.

The data could help a sales rep pre-emptively figure out how targeting 10 surgeons for a specific product impacts the manufacturer financially and in context with the rest of the market.

AcuityMD is teeing itself up to become a real-time database of medical devices. Long-term, it could position itself as a Same Day Shipping service connecting manufacturers to surgeons in high-demand and vital transactions. Monovaukus says that while logistics and inventory is a “visceral” problem for the medical device industry, it doesn’t have a solution in place yet. He could see the startup getting to a point in the future where they can predict inventory levels required at each facility - similar to how some companies already like Medinas, co-founded by Chloe Alpert, operate and manage within hospital systems.

But for now, AcuityMD thinks it can best use its platform and millions of venture-backed capital outside the provider system. It sources a lot of its data on hospitals and surgeons from Medicare CMS and insurance companies, so leaving no action required on the end of providers.

A challenge will be making sure those data sources are good enough to extract true signals. The startup is still defining good.

“I heard someone once say that any digital health company eventually becomes a healthcare data company,” he said. “We’re approaching things a little bit differently.”

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Inflation expectations will need to pick up further before we hear any more hawkish tones from the U.S. Fed’s decision-making body,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “Gold should benefit from this -- both directly and indirectly via the weak U.S. dollar, which is hardly likely to appreciate noticeably against this backdrop.”Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,883.10 an ounce by 1:21 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver declined, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The billionaire hedge fund boss sees an inflationary future where “cash is trash” and BTC catches on as a store of wealth. He still doubts governments will tolerate it.

    Amid the plans for its "near-term" IPO, the company plans to roughly triple the size of its workforce by year’s end.

    (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator is reviewing AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion takeover of U.S.-based Alexion on whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help its assessment, a routine carried out for major deals, and set a deadline of June 3 for any submissions. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Tuesday, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year.“The decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a briefing. If changes to the policy mix are needed, the bank will turn to liquidity instruments before tinkering with rates, he added.The rate decision comes as investors fret that fresh waves of infections could threaten recovery prospects in many Asian countries, including Indonesia. Meanwhile, the rupiah has dropped from a two-month high on May 10 amid an exit of foreign funds concerned about potential tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Bank Indonesia signaled that the next move could be up or down. We see the central bank maintaining the current policy status quo through year-end, as it navigates conflicting goals of currency stability and growth support.-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistThe rupiah pared gains after the decision, up 0.2% at 14,328 to the dollar as of 3:37 p.m. in Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares also eased gains to 0.9%, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier.The currency is down about 2% against the dollar since the start of the year, while the benchmark stock index has entered a technical correction.The central bank “is continuing its recent stance of focusing on getting the banks to pass on previous rate cuts, rather than undertaking new easing,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Our baseline continues to see BI keeping its policy rate unchanged for the rest of the year.”Recovery SignsIndonesia has benefited from improvements in larger economies, particularly the U.S. and China, along with a rally in commodity prices, Warjiyo said.Indonesia is aiming to rebound this quarter after gross domestic product shrank more than expected to start the year. The central bank reiterated its forecast Tuesday for 4.1%-5.1% economic growth this year.The bank also repeated its 2%-4% inflation target for 2021. While inflation has lingered beneath that range so far, policy makers could be cautious about further rate cuts after the current-account balance slipped back into deficit in the first quarter.That could push Warjiyo and his board to rely on macroprudential measures to spur lending and support growth. Responding to questions after the decision, Warjiyo stressed that monetary policy can be carried out not only through interest rates but also via liquidity.Weak LendingWarjiyo again called on lenders to do more to lower interest rates to stoke loan demand, and said the central bank was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.75%, from 2%, to spur spending.Other points from the briefing:Consumer confidence, retail sales, manufacturing and exports all suggest the recovery is picking up pace in the second quarterA current-account deficit of 1%-2% of GDP is expected for this yearThe policy interest rate will remain low as long as inflation does, with no rise in price pressures expected at least until early 2022. “Let’s see next year,” Warjiyo saidBI stood by its forecast for 5%-7% growth in bank lending in 2021, even as lending contracted in April for a seventh straight monthThe central bank plans to issue a digital currency“Inflation remains well behaved, obviating the need for premature tightening, but the risk of a serious ‘taper tantrum’ episode this summer could weigh sharply on portfolio inflows, presenting fresh challenges for BI,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Indonesia is far from being out of the woods.”(Adds Bloomberg economist comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph, updates market levels in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

    Shares in electric vehicle truck startup Lordstown Motors slumped over 10% in extended-hours trade Monday after the company slashed its truck production outlook. The charts indicate further selling could provide a buying opportunity.

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Cargill Heads to Record Profit on Booming Agriculture Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc., the commodity superpower that’s the largest private U.S. company, is emerging as one of the biggest winners of the boom in global agricultural markets as it barrels toward its most profitable year ever in its 156-year run.The company made almost $4.3 billion in net income during the first nine months of its fiscal year, according to data released by the trading house to tap the bond market. That figure already surpasses its best ever total annual profit.Many in the market suspected that Cargill was performing well in the commodity boom, but this is the first time that actual data has become available. Cargill broke with a more than two-decade tradition in 2020 and stopped releasing its results publicly. It still shares financial results with its bankers and others. Ahead of a bond sale last week, the company opened its books to credit investors and credit rating agencies, disclosing the extent of its earnings.Surging demand for meat, corn and soybeans has sent agricultural markets skyrocketing, sparking a bonanza for commodity producers and traders. While that means soaring profits for the likes of Cargill and its rivals, it also stokes the prospect of worsening food inflation at a time when supply chains are seizing up and the world is grappling with a hunger crisis.The strong results at Cargill echo a trend across the commodity trading industry, which has profited handsomely from volatile markets over the last year. For example, Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, saw record earnings in calendar 2020, while Trafigura Group, the second-largest independent oil and metals trader, also reported unprecedented profits in its financial year to September 2020.On top of the blockbuster net income, Cargill told bond investors and rating agencies that its underlying earnings, or Ebitda, jumped to more than $7.1 billion during the first nine months of its fiscal year, also on pace to reach a record high, according to two separate copies of the data seen by Bloomberg News.Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a note to clients it expected Cargill to report full-year Ebitda “at least in the upper $8 billion range,” which would be equal to an increase of more than 30% from the $6.3 billion it posted in fiscal 2020. S&P Global Ratings made a similar call, saying: “We expect 2021 adjusted Ebitda will likely grow to over 30% above our prior expectations of low single-digit percent growth.”In response to a request for comment, a Cargill spokesperson said the company didn’t share detailed financial information publicly.Cargill reported net income of just above $3 billion in its 2020 fiscal year. The company’s best ever performance was set in fiscal 2008, when it reported net profit of $3.95 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. The fiscal year runs through May.America’s Largest Private Company Reboots 153-Year-Old StrategyBet on ProteinThe profit boom vindicates the strategy of David MacLennan, who since taking over as chief executive in 2013 has sold under-performing businesses and bet heavily on demand for protein, including beef, chicken and fish.With some 155,000 employees across 70 countries, Cargill is the “C” in the vaunted ABCD group of merchant companies that have dominated grain trading for a century. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is the “A,” Bunge Ltd. is the “B,” and Louis Dreyfus Co. is the “D.”Cargill, which counts 14 billionaires among its ruling circle, is owned by the heirs of William Wallace Cargill, who founded the company more than 150 years ago in the American Midwest. The families are split into two branches: the Cargills and the MacMillans. On top of the family owners, senior management and other employees control a small stake in the company.The Cargill and MacMillan families, plus staff who own shares, received a record $1.13 billion in dividends in the 2020 fiscal year, and another $829 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal, according to the accounts that Cargill shared with bondholders. At the current pace, 2021 payouts may reach the record set in 2020.The bumper dividends in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years are likely to help the families continue resisting the temptation of taking Cargill public, as rivals have have done. However, with each new generation -- now in the seventh -- the stake of each shareholder gets thinner. At some large family-controlled businesses, that scenario has led to pressure for a sale or initial public offering that would provide a windfall for members.Beef and CornThe rating agencies pointed to two big factors behind the profit boom: strong beef processing margins and unprecedented corn demand in China.“The solid underlying structural demand shift for food, fuel and feed within a tight commodity supply environment should provide support for good profit generation by global agribusiness companies,” Fitch said in a note.Meat Eaters Hit Hardest as Inflation Sweeps U.S. Grocery AislesAlthough better known for its sway in grain and oilseeds markets, Cargill is also a large beef processor, particularly in the U.S., where it ranks among the biggest. During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, many American beef processors closed their slaughter houses as the virus infected hundreds of workers. That allowed the few companies such as Cargill that managed to keep their plants open to profit from extraordinary margins.Cargill has also profited from its traditional merchant business in grains and oilseeds as Chinese demand created what the company described as “profitable trading opportunities.”Beijing has been buying record amounts of U.S. corn as it tries to rebuild pork production after farmers had to sacrifice millions of hogs in 2019 to stop an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that China is importing 26 million metric tons of corn in the 2020-2021 season, up from just 7.6 million in 2019-2020.(Updates with dividends in the 13th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

  • Fragile Nigerian Recovery Means Interest Rate Could Stay on Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Nigeria’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday after data showed the economy’s recovery remains weak.Gross domestic product in the continent’s biggest oil producer expanded 0.5% in the three months through March from a year earlier, the statistics office said Sunday. While that was an improvement on the fourth quarter’s 0.11% increase, it undershot the median in a Bloomberg survey.The slow pickup could reinforce central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele’s view that it’s still too early to increase the the benchmark rate from 11.5% despite inflation that’s near a four-year high. The monetary policy committee cut it by 200 basis points in 2020 to prop up Africa’s largest economy against the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and a plunge in oil prices.However, GDP still contracted 1.92% for the full year, which is the most since at least 1991 according to International Monetary Fund data. Emefiele has said the MPC can only shift to fighting inflation once the economy’s recovery from the recession gains some traction.What Bloomberg Economics Says“We still expect a modest rebound this year, with GDP on track to recover by more than 2%. Inflation is also expected to remain above target. However, we don’t expect the Central Bank of Nigeria to hike rates until later in the year, when it is confident in the strength of the recovery.”--Boingotlo Gasealahwe, Africa economist-Click here for the full REACT“The recovery remains somewhat fragile at this point,” said Abdulazeez Kuranga, an economist at Cordros Capital Ltd., a financial-services group in Lagos. “The central bank will likely allow policy measures to continue to permeate through the economy. It will most likely stay put.”The MPC starts a two-day meeting on Monday and Emefiele will announce the outcome of the deliberations on Tuesday. Of the six economists surveyed by Bloomberg, four said it will be an unchanged stance, one expected a 50 basis-point increase and one projected 100 basis points of tightening.Oil RecoveryCrude output rose to 1.72 million barrels per day in the first quarter from 1.56 million in the last quarter of 2020, according to Sunday’s release. But production is still below what it was before the coronavirus-linked lockdowns decimated demand and prices fell. Oil GDP contracted by 2.2%, compared with a drop of 19.8% in the previous three months.While oil contributes less than 10% of the country’s GDP, it’s a key driver of growth and provides most of the hard currency needed to power other industries and finance the government. Lagos-based FBNQuest Capital calculates the indirect oil economy makes up at least 40% of GDP.The non-oil economy expanded by 0.8% from a year earlier, driven by manufacturing that grew 3.4%, the sector’s first increase in a year. Telecommunications expanded by 7.7%.Easing pandemic restrictions worldwide and higher oil prices should speed up the recovery in the second quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists Andrew Matheny and Maria Ludovica Ambrosino.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.