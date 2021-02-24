U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Acumen nabs $7M seed to keep engineering teams on track

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Engineering teams face steep challenges when it comes to staying on schedule, and keeping to those schedules can have an impact on the entire organization. Acumen, an Israeli engineering operations startup announced a $7 million seed investment today to help tackle this problem.

Hetz, 10D, Crescendo and Jibe participated in the round, designed to give the startup the funding to continue building out the product and bring it to market. The company, which has been working with beta customers for almost a year, also announced it was emerging from stealth today.

As an experienced startup founder, Acumen CEO and co-founder Nevo Alva has seen engineering teams struggle as they grow due to a lack of data and insight into how the teams are performing. He and his co-founders launched Acumen to give companies that missing visibility.

"As engineering teams scale, they face challenges due to a lack of visibility into what's going on in the team. Suddenly prioritizing our tasks becomes much harder. We experience interdependencies [that have an impact on the schedule] every day," Alva explained.

He says this manifests itself in a decrease in productivity and velocity and ultimately missed deadlines that have an impact across the whole company. What Acumen does is collect data from a variety of planning and communications tools that the engineering teams are using to organize their various projects. It then uses machine learning to identify potential problems that could have an impact on the schedule and presents this information in a customizable dashboard.

Harness launches Continuous Insights to measure software team performance

The tool is aimed at engineering team leaders, who are charged with getting their various projects completed on time with the goal of helping them understand possible bottlenecks. The software's machine learning algorithms will learn over time what situations cause problems, and offer suggestions on how to prevent them from becoming major issues.

The company was founded in July 2019 and the founders spent the first 10 months working with a dozen design partners building out the first version of the product, making sure it could pass muster with various standards bodies like SOC-2. It has been in closed private beta since last year and is launching publicly this week.

Acumen currently has 20 employees with plans to add 10 more by the end of this year. After working remotely for most of 2020, Alva says that location is no longer really important when it comes to hiring. "It definitely becomes less and less important where they are. I think time zones still are still a consideration when speaking of remote," he said. In fact, they have people in Israel, the US and eastern Europe at the moment among their 20 employees.

He recognizes that employees can feel isolated working alone, so the company has video meetings every day and spend the first part just chatting about non-work stuff as a way to stay connected. Starting today, Acumen will begin its go to market effort in earnest. While Alva recognizes there are competing products out there like Harness and Pinpoint, he thinks his company's use of data and machine learning really helps differentiate it.

Pinpoint releases dashboard to bring visibility to software engineering operations

  • ABB's robots to meet post pandemic demand for workforce that never gets sick

    ABB unveiled two additions to its robot family on Wednesday which the Swiss engineering company expects will tap into increased demand for automated production after the COVID-19 crisis. ABB, which saw a 90% surge in robot sales in China at the end of 2020, hopes the GoFa and SWIFTI collaborative robots - or cobots - can win orders from customers who have been forced to shut down during lockdowns or have struggled with ill workers.

  • Robotics company Berkshire Grey to go public via SPAC

    As far as fundraising goes, Berkshire Grey is in pretty good shape. When I visited its Massachusetts headquarters last year, following a massive $263 million Series B, the company discussed some pretty aggressive growth plans. Today, Berkshire Gray announced its intention to become the latest tech company to go public by way of SPAC.

  • Airbnb's flexible search focuses on where you're travelling, not when

    Airbnb has introduced a flexible search that offers wiggle room on dates — a better fit for an era of remote work when you don't have to return to the office.

  • Farewell Cinefex, you unlocked the magic of VFX for everyone

    Cinefex, the legendary VFX magazine, is shutting down

  • Red-hot US housing market: January new home sales jump 4.3%

    Last month's increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. “Sales would have been much higher if only builders could build faster,” said Robert Frick, economist with Navy Federal Credit Union.

  • RBI has 'major concerns' over cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, flagging potential risks to financial stability. Das said he had communicated his concerns to the government, which has largely opposed trading in private cryptocurrencies in recent years. "We have major concerns from the financial stability angle," Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview, adding that the RBI was "targeting to launch" a digital currency.

  • Top Wall St strategist boosts his 2021 S&P 500 target for a second time

    Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub upwardly revised his S&P 500 price target for the second time in two months.

  • Powell Signals Fed Will Keep Supporting the Economy

    Feb.23 -- Federal Reserve Chairman&nbsp;Jerome Powell&nbsp;signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year. He spoke before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume declines, tech shares extend drop

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Nigeria’s Crypto Ban Fuels Mistrust in Government

    A central bank ban on crypto transactions is at odds with the government's goal to build a digital economy around blockchain technology.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Analysis: Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?

    The $6.2 billion-an-hour rise in the value of world stocks since March was dubbed the "mother of all asset bubbles" by BofA analysts last week - and all of a sudden there is a high-pitched hissing sound. Electric car doyen Tesla, which raced up 750% in last year's frenzy, skidded into the red for 2021 on Tuesday, hit by a selloff of tech stocks and a plunge in Bitcoin, in which the carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion. Both are technically in bear markets, defined as down 20% from their latest peaks, although for ultra-volatile Bitcoin which has surged well over 1,000% since March, that was admittedly only a few days ago.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Less easy financial conditions will likely lead to lower overall returns in global markets while favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.Growth and earnings will become bigger drivers of returns next quarter, strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in a note Monday. A bottoming in real rates and credit spreads will signal the end of a liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11. It was at minus 0.83% on Wednesday.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets The “phase change” from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as “inflation enthusiasm” peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, according to the UBS team.An analysis of similar episodes when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said.The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.(Updates with latest TIPS yield in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Giant Petrobras Sheds $19 Billion in Value Over Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A sell-off in Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA picked up on Monday after a group of analysts downgraded the stock within 24 hours, following the government’s decision to replace the company’s chief executive officer.Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Nau Securities, Santander, Scotiabank and XP Investimentos cut their ratings on the shares after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday decided to fire the oil company’s CEO following a spat over hikes in fuel prices and moved to appoint Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former army general, as a replacement. Company’s board still needs to confirm the decision.Shares in Petrobras tumbled in Sao Paulo, erasing about 102.5 billion reais ($18.8 billion) in market value in the past two sessions. The company’s American Depositary Receipts fell 21% in New York.Investors are concerned the hasty appointment of a new CEO may signal a potential shift away from market-friendly policies. The oil company’s discount to global peers is expected to widen and the sale of its refineries could also face delays as a result, hindering deleveraging plans, analysts said.“Fundamentals are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock in the near term,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Bruno Montanari wrote in a report dated Feb. 21, moving the stock to not-rated from overweight. “We will have to weigh the role of a much increased risk perception in the sector, the country, and PBR specifically.”Read More: Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism With Firing of Petrobras CEOHere’s what analysts are saying:Bradesco BBI, Vicente FalangaPotential sudden change in top management adds risks to investment caseQuestions remain unanswered including what will be the firm’s new diesel pricing policy and if recent hikes in prices could be reverted. There might be a delay to gross debt targets amid risks to the sale of refineriesStock was cut to underperform from neutral; price target lowered to 24 reais from 34Morgan Stanley, MontanariPetrobras is in a better financial standing compared to prior intervention years, but risk perception has sharply increased“An intervention bear case seems to be unfolding”. Shares traded at a 5-15% discount to international peers and are likely to trade at a bigger discount in the near futureIntervention may potentially affect the firm’s divestment program, particularly the sale of refineries.Stock was moved to not-rated from overweight; price target of $16.50 for ADRs was removedJPMorgan, Rodolfo AngeleAnnouncement of a new CEO at this moment raises questions about Brazilian market working at paritySees uncertainties regarding capex budgets, capital discipline and sale of assetsStock was downgraded to underweight from overweight; price target for ADRs lowered to $9 from $17XP, Gabriel FranciscoNomination of Silva e Luna is negative in terms of governance given risks to the firm’s autonomyAlso mentions risks for the firm to keep adjusting prices to international ratesThere are many uncertainties and stock should trade at a higher discount to historical averages and other global oil firmsStock was cut to sell from neutral price target lowered to 24 reais from 32(Updates the drop in market value on third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.