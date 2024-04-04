Advertisement
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Collaborates with Lonza For Alzheimer’s Treatment

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

By Karen Roman

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced it signed an agreement with global pharmaceutical and biotech partner Lonza.

The collaboration includes the manufacturing of sabirnetug (ACU193), an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) for clinical development and commercialization, if approved.

Lonza has extensive experience in antibody production, regulatory expertise and a global manufacturing network from 2,000L to 20,000L, Acumen said.

“We are excited that our new, next-generation single-use manufacturing facility in Portsmouth (US) will be used to manufacture a cGMP drug substance that could bring new treatment options to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease,” said Stefan Egli, Lonza’s Global Head of Mammalian Biologics.

 

