Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on March 27, 2023

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Monday, March 27, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.



About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com .

