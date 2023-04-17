Acupuncture market to grow at a CAGR of 14.09% from 2022 to 2027: 3B Scientific GmbH and AcuMedic Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acupuncture market size is forecasted to increase by USD 16,839.1 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising stress among the youth. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acupuncture Market 2023-2027

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3B Scientific GmbH - The company offers acupuncture products such as Laser Pen LA-X P500 and Laser Shower Power Twin.

AcuMedic Ltd. - The company offers acupuncture services through a clinic in Camden, which provides Chinese medical diagnoses with personalized lifestyle advice.

Acupuncture Plus - The company offers acupuncture products that provide simple, uncomplicated, immediate self-relief from pain, aches, and tension.

asia med GmbH - The company offers acupuncture products such as acupuncture needles, kinesiology tapes, and acupuncture laser.

CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC - The company offers acupuncture, which decreases muscle spasms, pain, and headaches.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Market Segmentation:

Type

The needle acupuncture segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In needle acupuncture treatment, acupuncture needles are inserted into various parts of the body to stimulate the nerves. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia. In addition, product improvements, such as nano-sensor-loaded needles for chemical, physical, and biological sensing, will further drive the growth of the segment.

End-user

The hospitals and specialty clinics segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Acupuncture has the potential to promote recovery, prevent unnecessary procedures, and minimize hospital stays. The acceptance of alternative and complementary treatments is increasing owing to the rising demand for acupuncture services by hospital patients and the overall inefficiency of current pharmaceuticals. Hence, the increasing use of acupuncture in hospitals and specialty clinics will propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and France are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. The increasing use of acupuncture in Europe, the rise in the number of clinical centers, and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure have increased the demand for healthcare services.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download the sample

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increasing geriatric population

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising stress among the youth

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the percentage of the geriatric population in OECD countries has increased. By 2050, about 40% of the population in Japan, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Korea will be above the age of 65 years. The use of acupuncture can be helpful for the treatment of various medical conditions, such as headaches, knee pain, and low back pain, as well as neurological diseases. Hence, the growing older population and their risk of serious health conditions are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Advances in healthcare facilities

AI-directed acupuncture

Increase in spa-based acupuncture services

Healthcare facilities, such as diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals, are transitioning from a supply-based infrastructure to a demand-based service model. This is because the demand for such services is increasing among patients. Therefore, service providers are acquiring advanced laboratories, patient wards, and medical equipment. These factors will increase the demand for acupuncture and, in turn, the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Side-effects associated with acupuncture treatment

Lack of approved clinical support

Lack of scientific evidence for acupuncture

Numerous side effects, such as discomfort and bleeding, allergic reactions, skin rashes, and many others, are associated with acupuncture treatment. Acupuncture can even result in death due to nerve and blood artery injuries, organ punctures, needle breakage, central nervous system or spinal cord injuries, hemorrhages, and other organ and tissue injuries. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the global acupuncture market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions in drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this acupuncture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acupuncture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the acupuncture market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the acupuncture market across Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Acupuncture Market vendors

Related Reports:

The global brain health supplements market is estimated to grow by USD 4,020.62 million at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The growing urban population is driving market growth. However, one of the key challenges to the global brain health supplements market growth is the low penetration in developing regions.

The vitamin ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The vitamin ingredients market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,280.5 million. The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as regulatory control on supplement usage limit and packaging may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Acupuncture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,839.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.17 Regional analysis Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, France, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global acupuncture market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Needle acupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Electroacupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Auricular acupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Cupping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wellness centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3B Scientific GmbH

12.4 AcuMedic Ltd.

12.5 Acupuncture Plus

12.6 asia med GmbH

12.7 CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC

12.8 Dongbang Medical

12.9 Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd.

12.10 Mayo Clinic

12.11 Meridius Medical GmbH

12.12 MKW Lasersystem GmbH

12.13 Modern Acupuncture

12.14 Neo Acupunture

12.15 schwa medico GmbH

12.16 Sedatelec

12.17 Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Acupuncture Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acupuncture-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-09-from-2022-to-2027-3b-scientific-gmbh-and-acumedic-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301798239.html

SOURCE Technavio