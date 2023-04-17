Acupuncture market to grow at a CAGR of 14.09% from 2022 to 2027: 3B Scientific GmbH and AcuMedic Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acupuncture market size is forecasted to increase by USD 16,839.1 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising stress among the youth. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report
Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
3B Scientific GmbH - The company offers acupuncture products such as Laser Pen LA-X P500 and Laser Shower Power Twin.
AcuMedic Ltd. - The company offers acupuncture services through a clinic in Camden, which provides Chinese medical diagnoses with personalized lifestyle advice.
Acupuncture Plus - The company offers acupuncture products that provide simple, uncomplicated, immediate self-relief from pain, aches, and tension.
asia med GmbH - The company offers acupuncture products such as acupuncture needles, kinesiology tapes, and acupuncture laser.
CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC - The company offers acupuncture, which decreases muscle spasms, pain, and headaches.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.
Market Segmentation:
Type
The needle acupuncture segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In needle acupuncture treatment, acupuncture needles are inserted into various parts of the body to stimulate the nerves. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia. In addition, product improvements, such as nano-sensor-loaded needles for chemical, physical, and biological sensing, will further drive the growth of the segment.
End-user
The hospitals and specialty clinics segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Acupuncture has the potential to promote recovery, prevent unnecessary procedures, and minimize hospital stays. The acceptance of alternative and complementary treatments is increasing owing to the rising demand for acupuncture services by hospital patients and the overall inefficiency of current pharmaceuticals. Hence, the increasing use of acupuncture in hospitals and specialty clinics will propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Geography
Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and France are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. The increasing use of acupuncture in Europe, the rise in the number of clinical centers, and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure have increased the demand for healthcare services.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download the sample
Market dynamics:
Key drivers:
Increasing geriatric population
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
Rising stress among the youth
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the percentage of the geriatric population in OECD countries has increased. By 2050, about 40% of the population in Japan, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Korea will be above the age of 65 years. The use of acupuncture can be helpful for the treatment of various medical conditions, such as headaches, knee pain, and low back pain, as well as neurological diseases. Hence, the growing older population and their risk of serious health conditions are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major trends:
Advances in healthcare facilities
AI-directed acupuncture
Increase in spa-based acupuncture services
Healthcare facilities, such as diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals, are transitioning from a supply-based infrastructure to a demand-based service model. This is because the demand for such services is increasing among patients. Therefore, service providers are acquiring advanced laboratories, patient wards, and medical equipment. These factors will increase the demand for acupuncture and, in turn, the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key challenges:
Side-effects associated with acupuncture treatment
Lack of approved clinical support
Lack of scientific evidence for acupuncture
Numerous side effects, such as discomfort and bleeding, allergic reactions, skin rashes, and many others, are associated with acupuncture treatment. Acupuncture can even result in death due to nerve and blood artery injuries, organ punctures, needle breakage, central nervous system or spinal cord injuries, hemorrhages, and other organ and tissue injuries. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the global acupuncture market during the forecast period.
To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions in drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report
What are the key data covered in this acupuncture market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acupuncture market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the acupuncture market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the acupuncture market across Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Acupuncture Market vendors
Related Reports:
The global brain health supplements market is estimated to grow by USD 4,020.62 million at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The growing urban population is driving market growth. However, one of the key challenges to the global brain health supplements market growth is the low penetration in developing regions.
The vitamin ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The vitamin ingredients market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,280.5 million. The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as regulatory control on supplement usage limit and packaging may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Acupuncture Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 16,839.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.17
Regional analysis
Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key countries
US, France, Italy, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global acupuncture market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Needle acupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Electroacupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Auricular acupuncture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Cupping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Hospitals and specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Wellness centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3B Scientific GmbH
12.4 AcuMedic Ltd.
12.5 Acupuncture Plus
12.6 asia med GmbH
12.7 CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC
12.8 Dongbang Medical
12.9 Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd.
12.10 Mayo Clinic
12.11 Meridius Medical GmbH
12.12 MKW Lasersystem GmbH
12.13 Modern Acupuncture
12.14 Neo Acupunture
12.15 schwa medico GmbH
12.16 Sedatelec
12.17 Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acupuncture-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-14-09-from-2022-to-2027-3b-scientific-gmbh-and-acumedic-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301798239.html
SOURCE Technavio