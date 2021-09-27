U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,712.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.50
    -102.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.00
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.30
    +1.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9460
    +0.2610 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,508.17
    +139.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.31
    -20.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.51
    -4.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Acurx Announces New Microbiome Data from Its Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Ibezapolstat for CDI in a Scientific Poster Presentation at IDWeek 2021 Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that a scientific abstract and poster presentation will be given at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeekTM 2021, taking place virtually from September 29October 3, 2021:

Title: An Open-label Phase 2a study of Ibezapolstat, a Unique Gram-positive Selective
Spectrum (GPSS™) Antibiotic, for Patients with Clostridioides difficile Infection
Presenting Author: Professor Kevin Garey, PharmD, MS, University of Houston
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 through Sunday, October 3, 2021
Poster Session: Enteric Infections
Poster Number: 701

About Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI). According to the 2017 Update (published February 2018) of the Clinical Practice Guidelines for C. difficile Infection by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society or Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), CDI remains a significant medical problem in hospitals, in long-term care facilities and in the community. C. difficile is one of the most common causes of health care- associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the U.S. and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths annually. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates, the recurrence rate of two of the three antibiotics currently used to treat CDI is between 20% and 40% among approximately 150,000 patients treated. We believe the annual incidence of CDI in the U.S. approaches 600,000 infections and a mortality rate of approximately 9.3%.

About the Microbiome in Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)
C. difficile can sometimes be a normal component of the healthy gut microbiome, but when the microbiome is thrown out of balance, the C. difficile can thrive and cause an infection. After colonization with C. difficile, the organism produces and releases the main virulence factors, the two large clostridial toxins A (TcdA) and B (TcdB). (Kachrimanidou, Microorganisms 2020, 8, 200; doi:10.3390/microorganisms8020200.) TcdA and TcdB are exotoxins that bind to human intestinal epithelial cells and are responsible for inflammation, fluid and mucous secretion, as well as damage to the intestinal mucosa.

About the Ibezapolstat Phase 2 Clinical Trial.
The multicenter, open-label single-arm segment of this study (Phase 2a) is to be followed by a double- blind, randomized, active-controlled segment (Phase 2b) which, together, comprise the Phase 2 clinical trial. The Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate ibezapolstat in the treatment of CDI. Phase 2a of this trial is completed and was an open-label cohort of up to 20 subjects from study centers in the United States. In this cohort, 10 patients with diarrhea caused by C. difficile were treated with ibezapolstat 450 mg orally, twice daily for 10 days. All patients were followed for recurrence for 28± 2 days. Per protocol, after 10 patients of the projected 20 Phase 2a patients completed treatment, the Trial Oversight Committee assessed the safety and tolerability and made its recommendation regarding early termination of the Phase 2a study. Based on the recommendation of Acurx's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Trial Oversight Committee, we terminated enrollment in Phase 2a early and are now advancing to Phase 2b. The SAB unanimously supported the early termination of the Phase 2a trial after 10 patients were enrolled in the trial instead of 20 patients as originally planned. The early termination was based on the evidence of meeting the primary and secondary endpoints of eliminating the infection (100%), with no recurrences of infection (100%), and with an acceptable adverse event profile. In the upcoming Phase 2b, approximately 64 additional patients with CDI will be enrolled and randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either ibezapolstat 450 mg every 12 hours or vancomycin 125 mg orally every 6 hours, in each case, for 10 days and followed for 28 ± 2 days following the end of treatment for recurrence of CDI. The two treatments will be identical in appearance, dosing times, and number of capsules administered to maintain the blind. This Phase 2 clinical trial will also evaluate pharmacokinetics (PK) and microbiome changes and continue to test for anti-recurrence microbiome properties, including the change from baseline in alpha diversity and bacterial abundance, especially overgrowth of healthy gut microbiota Actinobacteria and Firmicute phylum species during and after therapy.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult to treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of September 27, 2021. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact:
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
David P. Luci, President & CEO
Tel: 917-533-1469
Email: davidluci@acurxpharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acurx-announces-new-microbiome-data-from-its-phase-2a-clinical-trial-of-ibezapolstat-for-cdi-in-a-scientific-poster-presentation-at-idweek-2021-conference-301385126.html

SOURCE Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Thinking of Buying Pfizer Stock? Here's What You Need to Know

    Big pharma company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been around for more than 170 years. Pfizer last year partnered with German biotech BioNTech and won the first Emergency Use Authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, Pfizer stock hasn't exactly soared.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Pfizer starts Phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate for adults exposed to virus

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it is starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its investigational novel oral antiviral candidate to treat adults living in a household with someone who has tested positive for and has symptoms of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19. The candidate is called PF007321332 and is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to prevent infection. "If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early -- before it has had a chance to replicate extensively -- potentiall

  • India Is Ignoring a Nightmare Snakebite Massacre

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastNEW DELHI—An onslaught of fatal snakebite attacks is sweeping India and killing tens of thousands each year—and so far, the government’s response has been to ignore, trivialize, and cover up the crisis altogether.A 2020 study, which was based on verbal autopsies, suggests that on average, close to 58,000 Indian citizens die each year due to snakebites. In contrast, the country’s government reports ridiculously low numbers: In 2018, the Health and

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions in profit for drugmakers

    Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Pfizer CEO Echoes Moderna Chief, Says On ABC’s ‘This Week’ US Should Return To Normal Within The Year

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanapoulos that the US should return to normal within the year. Bourla cited the Covid-19 booster shots in his reasoning. “Finally, Moderna’s CEO said this week that the pandemic is on course to be over in about a year. Do you agree with […]

  • Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

    Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming w

  • Sandpaper throat: Sufferers describe non-Covid infection as ‘worst cold ever’

    Rise in colds comes after coronavirus restrictions lifted

  • Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

    Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.RELATED: If

  • The 8 Best Exercises for Burning Calories and Shedding Pounds

    It’s time to bust out those running shoes.

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • Stop Doing This Or You'll Get High Cholesterol, Says Mayo Clinic

    Since high cholesterol has no symptoms, you may be putting yourself at risk without even realizing it. "Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease," says the Mayo Clinic. "Factors that can increase your risk of bad cholesterol include" the following. Read on for what the Clinic says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • How Biden's massive infrastructure plans could change your life

    The Senate's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package could live or die this week — and take Democrats' fortunes with them. But all the minute-by-minute political drama obscures how much America could change if even a fraction of it passes.The big picture: Anything short of total failure could have a transformative impact on day-to-day life — from how we move around to our access to the internet, paid family leave and child care, health ca

  • Changes in booster shot guidance leads to confusion, chaos for doctors and the vaccinated

    Even in Idaho, which has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country, clinics have been gearing up for an onslaught of calls and emails requesting booster shots. Administrators at the Primary Health Medical Group updated their website Thursday and then set about redoing it Friday, when government eligibility recommendations for boosters suddenly changed to include workers in high-risk jobs. Even then, the clinic's CEO had to figure out which occupations that meant.Subscribe to

  • Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/AmazonScouting Report: This ergonomic kneeling chair may look a little funky, but it has made my desk job a lot less of a chore.As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk – that is, when I'm not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I've tried too many different chairs to count. But after h

  • Alaska's Hospitals Struggle Amid a Worsening Outbreak

    Alaska, once a leader in vaccinating its citizens, is now in the throes of its worst coronavirus surge of the pandemic, as the delta variant rips through the state, swamping hospitals with patients. As of Thursday, the state was averaging 125 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, more than any other state in the nation, according to recent data trends collected by The New York Times. That figure has shot up by 46% in the last two weeks, and by more than twentyfold since early July. On Wednes