Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rob Shawah, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Robert Shawah: Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, and welcome to our call. This morning, we issued a press release providing financial results and company highlights for the third quarter of 2023, which is available on our website at acurxpharma.com. Joining me today is Dave Luci, President and CEO of Acurx, who will give a corporate update and outlook; and Bob DeLuccia, our Executive Chairman, who will provide his perspective as the manager of our development programs, including the Phase II clinical trial. After Dave's comments, I'll provide some highlights of the financials for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and then turn the call back over to Dave for his closing remarks. As a reminder, during today's call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current information assumptions, estimates and projections about future events that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Investors should consider these risks and other information described in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which we filed yesterday, Monday, November 13, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and Acurx disclaims any obligation to update such statements at any time in the future. This conference call contains time-sensitive information that's accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast today, November 14, 2023.

Acurx undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date and time of this conference call. I'll now turn the call over to Dave Luci. Dave?

David Luci: Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us to review our financial results for the third quarter and also to cover some exciting recent updates. Then we'd be pleased to take any questions. On October 2, 2023, we ended enrollment in our Phase IIb clinical trial of ibezapolstat, our lead antibiotic candidate for the treatment of patients with C. difficile infection or CDI. On November 2, 2023, we reported top line data from the Phase II clinical trial, including the ibezapolstat clinical cure rate at end of treatment or EOT of 96%, 25 out of 26 patients, including 100% in Phase IIa 10 for 10 and 94% in Phase IIb 15 for 16, as well as the cure rate for oral vancomycin at EOT of a 100% 14 of 14. No safety concerns were reported in either arm of the Phase IIb clinical trial or in the Phase IIb open-label trial.

Based on the Phase II data, in consultation with our scientific advisors, we determined that clear evidence of clinical cure has been established with ibezapolstat, and it is clinically comparable to vancomycin. Ibezapolstat will now move forward to Phase III clinical trials. Further data will be provided when available on all of the secondary and exploratory endpoints in the Phase IIb trial, including sustained clinical cure, extended clinical cure up to 94 days and the comparative impact on the microbiome. We anticipate that these secondary and exploratory endpoints will provide clear separation between these two therapeutic options and all of these endpoints will be disclosed when available over the next 90 days. The Phase IIb trial was originally designed to be a non-inferiority trial and later amended to include an interim efficacy analysis with review by an independent data monitoring committee or IDMC.

The decision to end the trial early based on the blinded clinical observations obviated the need for an interim analysis, the need for the IDMC review and the non-inferiority assessment. The company determined in consultation with its clinical and statistical experts that presenting clinical curates for the primary efficacy endpoint is the most appropriate representation for the clinical activity of ibezapolstat in treating C. diff infection. We remain particularly excited about the dual impact of ibezapolstat to treat the acute C. diff infection while appropriately managing the long-term care of each patient's microbiome, which we believe is exceptional for antibiotic therapy. Other key highlights from the third quarter or in some cases shortly thereafter, include the following.

The World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress convened its annual meeting in Philadelphia in September 2023 where experts in the field from both the public and private sectors weighed in on the latest innovations to address antimicrobial resistance. Our Executive Chairman with us today, Bob DeLuccia, presented an update entitled, Novel DNA Pol IIIC Inhibitors for Gram-Positive Bacterial Infections: Preparing for the Next Pandemic. This presentation as well as the others that I'll describe is available on our website acurxpharmaceuticals.com. At ID Week which convened in Boston, October 11 to 15, Acurx was featured at two scheduled events. First, an oral presentation was provided by Dr. Kevin Garey, Professor and Chair, University of Houston College of Pharmacy, and the Principal Investigator for microbiome aspects of our ibezapolstat trial program entitled: Elucidating the Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum Activity of Ibezapolstat; Secondary Analysis from the Phase IIa trial.

Secondly, at ID Week Acurx presented at the symposium entitled New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline. At the symposium, Acurx presentation was entitled Novel DNA Pol IIIC inhibitors for Gram-Positive Bacterial Infections. Next up was the ClostPath meeting, the International Conference on Molecular Biology and Pathogenesis of Clostridia, at which there were three scientific posters presented during the conference in Banff, Canada from September 19 to 23. We provided new information supporting ibezapolstat's unique pharmacologic profile. The first of the three was entitled ibezapolstat modulates Clostridioides difficile virulence factors in vitro showed ibezapolstat reduces toxin production by C. diff bacteria. The second entitled C. difficile In Vitro Biofilm Studies of Ibezapolstat and Comparator Antibiotics showed ibezapolstat was as effective as the currently used anti C.

diff antibiotics, fidaxomicin, vancomycin and metronidazole, reducing biofilm embedded C. difficile. The third entitled Metagenomic Evaluation of Ibezapolstat Compared to Other Anti-C. diff Agents showed ibezapolstat and fidaxomicin both caused favorable proportional increases in bacteroidetes, but distinct from vancomycin and metronidazole, which caused unfavorable proportional increases in proteobacteria. All the presentations again are available on our website. And now back to our CFO, Rob Shawah to guide you through the highlights of our financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Rob?

Robert Shawah: Thanks, Dave. Our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 were included in our press release issued earlier this morning. The company ended the third quarter with cash totaling $7.1 million compared to $9.1 million, as of December 31, 2022. I'll also note that subsequent to the quarter to the September 30, we did receive $2.2 million in cash from warrant conversions in October of 2023. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due to the timing of Phase IIb trial related costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, research and development expenses were $4.1 million versus $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The increase is due primarily to Phase IIb trial related costs and an increase in consulting costs. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million compared to $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $0.2 million decrease in professional fees. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, general and administrative expenses were $5.4 million versus $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The amounts reflect a decrease in professional fees of $0.3 million, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in share-based compensation. The company reported a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a net loss of $9.5 million or $0.77 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or $0.84 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, all for the reasons previously mentioned.

The company had 13,005,128 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Dave. Dave?

David Luci: Thanks, Rob and to all of you joining us today. We outlined advances in several areas that we believe will spur continued momentum and growth to build on our strong fundamentals. We look forward to sustaining this momentum even during these challenging times and sharing future updates in the coming months. Now in advance of our customary Q&A, I'll ask my Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Bob DeLuccia to provide his perspective given Bob manages our research and development programs, including the recently completed Phase II clinical trial. Bob?

Robert DeLuccia: Thanks, Dave and thanks for updating our stakeholders on our recent progress and thanks to all for your continuing support to reach this important clinical development milestone, which takes ibezapolstat one step closer to commercialization for CDI patients in need of a promising new antibiotic with a novel bactericidal mechanism of action. And this is especially important in this age of emerging antimicrobial resistance to the currently used antibiotics. So from my perspective, we now have robust scientific evidence to present a strong data package to FDA for an end of Phase II meeting. The outcome of this meeting will confirm our readiness to advance the Phase III clinical trials with specifics on trial design and patient enrollment targets.

At the same time, we'll submit our plans to the European Medicines Agency for conducting Phase III clinical trials outside the United States and we expect to have their guidance around midyear next year. Bottom line is, I think we have a new antibiotic, which is first in a new class and fast tracked by the FDA. It's fully patented. It has regulatory exclusivity 10 years post market introduction in the U.S. as well. It works extremely well. It's clinically comparable to the standard of care after 10 days old treatment in a serious and potentially life-threatening infection that demands antibiotic treatment. From what we've seen so far, we expect to further demonstrate favorable effects on the microbiome and less recurrence of infection. It's also very well-tolerated and efficient to manufacture, so we can be cost-competitive in the marketplace.

Now since we'll be the only C. diff antibiotic beginning Phase III next year, assuming success, we'll be next up at that for approval and market introduction in the U.S. and countries outside the United States. In my over 50 years' experience in antibiotic development and marketing, I think I've got a good rearview mirror that gives me a clear vision and a pathway forward to deliver a winner here, not only for patients with C. diff infection, but in general, for better public health and of course, for our shareholders. In my opinion, simply put, ibezapolstat kills the bug and preserves the microbiome. And back to you, Dave.

David Luci: Thank you, Bob. I'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

