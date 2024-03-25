Acushnet colonial with backyard retreat sells for almost $800K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Acushnet is a colonial-style abode that sold for $790,000.

Situated in a meticulously maintained cul de sac, 27 Peach Blossom Road exudes elegance and charm.

This timeless home with 2,592 square feet of living space offers custom woodwork, well care for hardwood floors, and French doors.

There is a spacious eat-in kitchen, a cozy fireplaced living room, a formal dining room, and a nicely finished basement.

On .69 acres of land, the property also has a backyard retreat with a relaxing deck, an aboveground pool, and a pool house.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

21 Oliveira Ave $402,000.

Joseph M. Lizotte and Christina L. Cheng to Anita Davis

27 Peach Blossom Rd $790,000.

Carlos A. and Bella M. Fontes to Carlos O. Dealvarenga and Amalia M. Luz

6 Sears Ln $478,000.

Dauntless Path LLC to Todd A. Howland and Wendy M. Vandiest

BOURNE

6 Blueberry Rd $440,000.

Gordon & Edith Oliosi T and Gordon A. Oliosi to Matthew P. Millman and Mary A. Goulding

58 Harbor Lights Rd Unit 58 $275,000.

Antalek Francis Est and Francis Antalek to Ruth M Potts 2022 RET and Ruth M. Potts

53 Monument Neck Rd $426,000.

Jean H. Simmons to Ags Development Corp

4 Quail Hill Rd $620,000.

4 Quail Hill Road Nt and Ingrid A. Eldridge to Paul Mastrodonato and Kim Zygadlo

24 Williams Ave $415,000.

Dolores J. Kokoszka to Qazime and Edmond Prevazi

CARVER

5 Woodhaven St $330,000.

Anne P. Geary-Ellis and Erica M. Ellis to Richardo Re Solutions Inc

DARTMOUTH

65 Coggeshall St $450,000.

Nissn Sherry Est and Paula M. Barbosa to Julie Duggan and Christian Pryor

131 Fairway Dr Unit 131 $420,000.

Adam T. Morgado to 131 Fairway Dr LLC

72 Milton St $630,000.

Prosbert A. Etengeneng and Gisele Y. Arrey to Victor J. Demedeiros and Coartney A. Reid

1269 N Hixville Rd $360,800.

John L. Reed and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to T & A Realty TInc

41 Sheldon St $366,000.

Kimberly Campanale to Iduino M. and Maria S. De Almeida

FAIRHAVEN

62 Bayview Ave $609,000.

Patricia C. Major to Saltmarsh Realty LLC

5 Harvard St $579,800.

Relentless Re Group LLC to Amanda N. and Spencer D. Carlton

138 Main St Unit 9 $305,000.

Southcoast Estate LLC to Jeffrey J. Michaud and Saba Shamoon-Michaud

9 Sandra Ln $600,000.

Rosparka Sandra Est and Kelly E. Ventura to Victor C. and Desmond Ventura

FALL RIVER

326 Brayton Ave $445,000.

Tejpath Realty LLC to Cameron A. Perrault

73-77 Brown St $620,000.

Hilario M. Melo and Bernice F. Taylor to Dionisio J. Gil

219 Glasgow St Unit 2 $249,000.

Daniel Quintal and Roger Gamache to Leslie Soares

280 Glasgow St $330,000.

Fernando J. and Joseph Varao to Dawn Lezoche

549 Penn St $460,000.

Dna Investments LLC to Shane R. Murray and Amanda J. Capuano

634 Prospect St $365,000.

Patrick Lynch to Kevin Raposo

20 Quequechan St $550,000.

Brett B. Oconnor and Daniel Quintal to Akee M. Walcott and Ahmad Tyler

31 Roosevelt St $275,000.

Kathryn N. Pereira and Kyle C. Paquet to Thomas R. and Nancy J. Paquet

92 Weetamoe St $575,000.

Anibal R. and Angelina Costa to Ebenezer Grant

242 Welcome St $271,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 to Kyle and Alden Simons

FREETOWN

16 Jethol Dr $490,000.

Lewellen Antoinette V Est and Lisa Craig to Vanessa and Wesley Alves

LAKEVILLE

24 Beechwood Ave $420,000.

Nynelyon Inc to Michael E. and Colleen E. Peirce

29 Precinct St $618,000.

Michael Syliva and Kathrin Koedderitz to Drew A. Linsley and Anne C. Artnett

MARION

95 Wareham Rd $380,000.

Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Lucas Nascimento and Jennyfer Andrade

13 Wilson Rd $300,000.

Stuart P. and John M. Nitenson to Stingray City Realty Corp

MATTAPOISETT

3 Sagamore Rd $640,000.

Dawson Ft and Andrew W. Ayers to Margaret Dawson Bolster R and Margaret D. Bolster

4 Tinkham Ln $242,000.

Indian Head Nt and Cheryl A. Mcguire to Cheryl A. Mcguire

MIDDLEBORO

74 Forest St $450,000.

Richard V. and Wendy S. Dries to Jane Robinson

103 Pearl St $555,000.

Roso Invesment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Brandie Grant

98 Purchade St $630,000.

Susan Starrett to Jessica R. Kilgore and Kipp N. Carlisle

135 Rocky Meadow St $560,000.

Ags Development Corp to Alec M. Thompson

12 Southwick St $450,000.

Pamela R. Ethridge and Patricia E. Uburtis to Katie L. and Nathaniel V. Simpson

4 Tispaquin St $450,000.

Rennie Jason to Ryan Winters Burke LLC

NEW BEDFORD

314 Belair St $455,000.

S P & L T Marashio Irt and Pauline S. St Don to 314 Belair St LLC

82-84 Belleville Rd $610,000.

Wilhon J. Seandrade to Catarina G. Misiewicz

28-30 Capitol St $472,000.

De Sousa Irt and Antonio Sousa to Francisca Monteiro and Zeca D. Lomba

730 Church St $475,000.

Ana Fenell and Elizabeth Levesque to Jose F. and Lidia Costa

863 County St $415,000.

Edwin Guzman to Laura Arango

224 Court St Unit 3 $285,000.

Robert J. Nanna to Emma Delacy

77 Delano St $450,000.

John Afons Property LLC to Herman Sanchez

36-38 Dewolf St $200,000.

Santos Janice A Est and Jeremy Santos to Oliveira Investment Inc

37 Ethel St $379,000.

Real Estate Group LLC to Tiago Medeiros

2 Harmony St $300,000.

Edward and Susan Carpenter to Stephen Cordeiro

10 Hawthorn Ter $435,000.

David W. Robinson to Brian A. Lanouette and Brian J. Gifford

85 Heritage Dr $465,000.

Geoffrey and Katherine M. Grant to Robert and Allegra Nanna

41 Illinois St $340,000.

Thomas S Rua Nt and Thomas T. Rua to Casandra and Andrew Gagne

118 Maxfield St $450,000.

Shane D. and Rachel S. Collins to Devoorah Mgmt Svcs LLC

258-260 Nash Rd $535,000.

Paz Re Investments LLC to Job A. Ventura-Garcia and Julia C. Ventura

171 Osborne St $490,000.

Madelyn M. Macedo to Jillian Johnson

25 Reynolds St $580,000.

Valentin Zarate to Pericles U. Correia

508 Rockdale Ave $600,000.

Stephen and Deborah P. Bullock to Irladine D. Lopes and Leidiera F. Teixeira

63 Sycamore St $239,900.

Lawrence R. Houbre to Cantons Property Mgmt LLC

69 Walden St $316,500.

Patricia A. Thomas to Mjc Holdings LLC

WAREHAM

44 Algonquin St $422,000.

David Wilcon to Troy Moineau and Brandon Maurice

69 Carver Rd $100,000.

Lauren and Russell Sprague to Russell Sprague

58 Cohasset Rd $325,000.

Masako M Geis Nt and Shawn Geis to Maria E. Bernal

12 Linwood Ave $336,000.

Betty-Jean Lepore to Steven Armstrong

402 Main St $340,000.

Perry Raymond M Est and Thomas C. Perry to Alj Realty Corp

105 Mayflower Ridge Dr $520,000.

Christopher J. and Christine E. Connolly to Dominic Cusolito

136 Pinehurst Dr $470,000.

Lawrence L. Gonet to Eric K. and Kacey J. Decesar

6 Swan Ln $465,000.

6 Swan LLC to Cyntia L. and Hayley Catani

WESTPORT

429 Old County Rd $357,600.

Joan L. Pearce and Us Bank Na to Dakotah Afonso

137 Plymouth Blvd $299,900.

Glen J. Boyer and Lynn M. Boyer-Pimentel to Simonin Ft and Jane Simonin

36 Robert St $280,000.

Karen N. Albany and Pnc Bank Na to Mass Bay Renovation & Dev

