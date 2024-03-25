Acushnet colonial with backyard retreat sells for almost $800K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Acushnet is a colonial-style abode that sold for $790,000.
Situated in a meticulously maintained cul de sac, 27 Peach Blossom Road exudes elegance and charm.
This timeless home with 2,592 square feet of living space offers custom woodwork, well care for hardwood floors, and French doors.
There is a spacious eat-in kitchen, a cozy fireplaced living room, a formal dining room, and a nicely finished basement.
On .69 acres of land, the property also has a backyard retreat with a relaxing deck, an aboveground pool, and a pool house.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
21 Oliveira Ave $402,000.
Joseph M. Lizotte and Christina L. Cheng to Anita Davis
27 Peach Blossom Rd $790,000.
Carlos A. and Bella M. Fontes to Carlos O. Dealvarenga and Amalia M. Luz
6 Sears Ln $478,000.
Dauntless Path LLC to Todd A. Howland and Wendy M. Vandiest
BOURNE
6 Blueberry Rd $440,000.
Gordon & Edith Oliosi T and Gordon A. Oliosi to Matthew P. Millman and Mary A. Goulding
58 Harbor Lights Rd Unit 58 $275,000.
Antalek Francis Est and Francis Antalek to Ruth M Potts 2022 RET and Ruth M. Potts
53 Monument Neck Rd $426,000.
Jean H. Simmons to Ags Development Corp
4 Quail Hill Rd $620,000.
4 Quail Hill Road Nt and Ingrid A. Eldridge to Paul Mastrodonato and Kim Zygadlo
24 Williams Ave $415,000.
Dolores J. Kokoszka to Qazime and Edmond Prevazi
CARVER
5 Woodhaven St $330,000.
Anne P. Geary-Ellis and Erica M. Ellis to Richardo Re Solutions Inc
DARTMOUTH
65 Coggeshall St $450,000.
Nissn Sherry Est and Paula M. Barbosa to Julie Duggan and Christian Pryor
131 Fairway Dr Unit 131 $420,000.
Adam T. Morgado to 131 Fairway Dr LLC
72 Milton St $630,000.
Prosbert A. Etengeneng and Gisele Y. Arrey to Victor J. Demedeiros and Coartney A. Reid
1269 N Hixville Rd $360,800.
John L. Reed and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to T & A Realty TInc
41 Sheldon St $366,000.
Kimberly Campanale to Iduino M. and Maria S. De Almeida
FAIRHAVEN
62 Bayview Ave $609,000.
Patricia C. Major to Saltmarsh Realty LLC
5 Harvard St $579,800.
Relentless Re Group LLC to Amanda N. and Spencer D. Carlton
138 Main St Unit 9 $305,000.
Southcoast Estate LLC to Jeffrey J. Michaud and Saba Shamoon-Michaud
9 Sandra Ln $600,000.
Rosparka Sandra Est and Kelly E. Ventura to Victor C. and Desmond Ventura
FALL RIVER
326 Brayton Ave $445,000.
Tejpath Realty LLC to Cameron A. Perrault
73-77 Brown St $620,000.
Hilario M. Melo and Bernice F. Taylor to Dionisio J. Gil
219 Glasgow St Unit 2 $249,000.
Daniel Quintal and Roger Gamache to Leslie Soares
280 Glasgow St $330,000.
Fernando J. and Joseph Varao to Dawn Lezoche
549 Penn St $460,000.
Dna Investments LLC to Shane R. Murray and Amanda J. Capuano
634 Prospect St $365,000.
Patrick Lynch to Kevin Raposo
20 Quequechan St $550,000.
Brett B. Oconnor and Daniel Quintal to Akee M. Walcott and Ahmad Tyler
31 Roosevelt St $275,000.
Kathryn N. Pereira and Kyle C. Paquet to Thomas R. and Nancy J. Paquet
92 Weetamoe St $575,000.
Anibal R. and Angelina Costa to Ebenezer Grant
242 Welcome St $271,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb4 to Kyle and Alden Simons
FREETOWN
16 Jethol Dr $490,000.
Lewellen Antoinette V Est and Lisa Craig to Vanessa and Wesley Alves
LAKEVILLE
24 Beechwood Ave $420,000.
Nynelyon Inc to Michael E. and Colleen E. Peirce
29 Precinct St $618,000.
Michael Syliva and Kathrin Koedderitz to Drew A. Linsley and Anne C. Artnett
MARION
95 Wareham Rd $380,000.
Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Lucas Nascimento and Jennyfer Andrade
13 Wilson Rd $300,000.
Stuart P. and John M. Nitenson to Stingray City Realty Corp
MATTAPOISETT
3 Sagamore Rd $640,000.
Dawson Ft and Andrew W. Ayers to Margaret Dawson Bolster R and Margaret D. Bolster
4 Tinkham Ln $242,000.
Indian Head Nt and Cheryl A. Mcguire to Cheryl A. Mcguire
MIDDLEBORO
74 Forest St $450,000.
Richard V. and Wendy S. Dries to Jane Robinson
103 Pearl St $555,000.
Roso Invesment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Brandie Grant
98 Purchade St $630,000.
Susan Starrett to Jessica R. Kilgore and Kipp N. Carlisle
135 Rocky Meadow St $560,000.
Ags Development Corp to Alec M. Thompson
12 Southwick St $450,000.
Pamela R. Ethridge and Patricia E. Uburtis to Katie L. and Nathaniel V. Simpson
4 Tispaquin St $450,000.
Rennie Jason to Ryan Winters Burke LLC
NEW BEDFORD
314 Belair St $455,000.
S P & L T Marashio Irt and Pauline S. St Don to 314 Belair St LLC
82-84 Belleville Rd $610,000.
Wilhon J. Seandrade to Catarina G. Misiewicz
28-30 Capitol St $472,000.
De Sousa Irt and Antonio Sousa to Francisca Monteiro and Zeca D. Lomba
730 Church St $475,000.
Ana Fenell and Elizabeth Levesque to Jose F. and Lidia Costa
863 County St $415,000.
Edwin Guzman to Laura Arango
224 Court St Unit 3 $285,000.
Robert J. Nanna to Emma Delacy
77 Delano St $450,000.
John Afons Property LLC to Herman Sanchez
36-38 Dewolf St $200,000.
Santos Janice A Est and Jeremy Santos to Oliveira Investment Inc
37 Ethel St $379,000.
Real Estate Group LLC to Tiago Medeiros
2 Harmony St $300,000.
Edward and Susan Carpenter to Stephen Cordeiro
10 Hawthorn Ter $435,000.
David W. Robinson to Brian A. Lanouette and Brian J. Gifford
85 Heritage Dr $465,000.
Geoffrey and Katherine M. Grant to Robert and Allegra Nanna
41 Illinois St $340,000.
Thomas S Rua Nt and Thomas T. Rua to Casandra and Andrew Gagne
118 Maxfield St $450,000.
Shane D. and Rachel S. Collins to Devoorah Mgmt Svcs LLC
258-260 Nash Rd $535,000.
Paz Re Investments LLC to Job A. Ventura-Garcia and Julia C. Ventura
171 Osborne St $490,000.
Madelyn M. Macedo to Jillian Johnson
25 Reynolds St $580,000.
Valentin Zarate to Pericles U. Correia
508 Rockdale Ave $600,000.
Stephen and Deborah P. Bullock to Irladine D. Lopes and Leidiera F. Teixeira
63 Sycamore St $239,900.
Lawrence R. Houbre to Cantons Property Mgmt LLC
69 Walden St $316,500.
Patricia A. Thomas to Mjc Holdings LLC
WAREHAM
44 Algonquin St $422,000.
David Wilcon to Troy Moineau and Brandon Maurice
69 Carver Rd $100,000.
Lauren and Russell Sprague to Russell Sprague
58 Cohasset Rd $325,000.
Masako M Geis Nt and Shawn Geis to Maria E. Bernal
12 Linwood Ave $336,000.
Betty-Jean Lepore to Steven Armstrong
402 Main St $340,000.
Perry Raymond M Est and Thomas C. Perry to Alj Realty Corp
105 Mayflower Ridge Dr $520,000.
Christopher J. and Christine E. Connolly to Dominic Cusolito
136 Pinehurst Dr $470,000.
Lawrence L. Gonet to Eric K. and Kacey J. Decesar
6 Swan Ln $465,000.
6 Swan LLC to Cyntia L. and Hayley Catani
WESTPORT
429 Old County Rd $357,600.
Joan L. Pearce and Us Bank Na to Dakotah Afonso
137 Plymouth Blvd $299,900.
Glen J. Boyer and Lynn M. Boyer-Pimentel to Simonin Ft and Jane Simonin
36 Robert St $280,000.
Karen N. Albany and Pnc Bank Na to Mass Bay Renovation & Dev
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Acushnet sells for $790,000.