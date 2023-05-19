Is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Potentially Undervalued?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$53.25 and falling to the lows of US$46.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Acushnet Holdings' current trading price of US$46.27 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Acushnet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Acushnet Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.74x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.24x, which means if you buy Acushnet Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Acushnet Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Acushnet Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Acushnet Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Acushnet Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GOLF seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GOLF, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOLF for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GOLF should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Acushnet Holdings at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Acushnet Holdings.

