Acushnet is hosting a town-wide yard sale with over 100 houses. Here's all the details.

ACUSHNET -- If you like a deal or a steal and enjoy perusing yard sales, then this weekend is for you.

Acushnet residents have joined forces to host a town-wide yard sale, coinciding with the town's annual Apple Peach Festival this weekend. Sales will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home goods, baby items, tools, clothing, electronics, furniture, bags, books, toys and more are some of the items for sale on the list of participating homes.

According Kelsey Janak, creator of the town's All Things Acushnet Facebook group and organizer of the event, for the past two years, the annual yard sale has been popularly received and has grown significantly. It started grown over the years to more than 100 households participating.

"It always just sort of been a thing that happens, but now it's just a little more organized and official," Janak said.

Main Street is where many people usually go to check out yard sales on foot, but it can get crowded. To avoid the crowd, it’s best to find parking elsewhere or drive from yard sale to yard sale as sales will be throughout the town.

There is a list of participating households on a Google Map “route” for easy navigation.

As of Sept. 7, here are all the participating households for the Acushnet Town Wide Yard Sale on Sept 9-10.

There will also be lemonade stand fundraisers set-ups throughout town. And, it's the same weekend as the town’s annual Apple Peach Festival at the Long Plain Museum located at 1203 Main St.

"They are bringing back the parade this year, so I think everyone is really excited for that. It should be a really fun time and can't wait to go," Janak added.

