ReportLinker

Major players in the acute myeloid leukemia market are Pfizer Inc. , Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc. , Celgene Corporation, and Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290022/?utm_source=GNW





The global acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2021 to $1.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to grow to $1.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The acute myeloid leukemia market consists of the sales of acute myeloid leukemia treatments services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow in which a bone marrow cell changes in its genetic material or DNA.It has various adverse health effects as it affects a group of blood cells called the myeloid cells and is most common in adults age 65 and older.



General signs and symptoms of the early stages of acute myelogenous leukemia include bone pain, frequent infections, pale skin, unusual bleeding like nosebleeds, and bleeding from the gums.



The main acute myeloid leukemia treatment types include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, and targeted therapy.Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in the body.



The different acute myeloid leukemia chemotherapies include cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, alkylating agents, anti-metabolites, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and hormonal therapy.They are of various regimens such as DC regimen, AVD regimen, and VCD regimen.



Acute myeloid leukemia is treated by different end-users such as hospitals, retail drug stores, ambulatory care centers, and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the acute myeloid leukemia market in 2021. The regions covered in the acute myeloid leukemia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The acute myeloid leukemia market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides acute myeloid leukemia market statistics, including acute myeloid leukemia industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a acute myeloid leukemia market share, detailed acute myeloid leukemia market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the acute myeloid leukemia industry. This acute myeloid leukemia market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs is expected to propel the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia market over the coming years.The geriatric population and growing unmet healthcare are defined as the elderly population, people aged 65 and over suffering from health issues like acute myeloid leukemia.



For instance, according to the American Cancer Society USA (ACS), a nationwide voluntary health organization, in 2019, AML was commonly found in elderly people with an average age at diagnosis being 68, and survival of elderly AML patients remained remarkably low.It affected approximately 20,000 people in 2019.



Therefore, the geriatric population base and growing unmet healthcare needs drive the gelatin market.



Growing investments in R&D using the pharmaceutical groups are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute myeloid leukemia market.R&D is used to develop new and improved products and services to fulfill the needs of drug development.



For instance, in April 2020, the Poland based biopharmaceutical company, Ryvu partnered with Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini and completed the Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and presented the first-ever data with an in-house developed asset.



In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Forty-Seven, Inc. for $95.50 per share in cash which values Forty-Seven at approximately $4.9 billion. The acquisition will strengthen Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio due to the addition of Forty Seven’s investigational lead product candidate, Magrolimab. Magnolia is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers for which new, transformative medicines are urgently needed, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Forty-Seven is a US based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer.



The countries covered in the acute myeloid leukemia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290022/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



