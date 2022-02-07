U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market to Reach over USD 998.1 Million by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market size is expected to reach over USD 998.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

High clinical needs for patients which are unmet, coupled with availability of advanced product pipeline and caregivers, are some of the key factors likely to drive market growth for Acute Repetitive Seizures. Drug therapy is persuasive for most of the patients who are suffering from cluster seizures. There are a substantial number of treatment restraints and unmet medical needs like, adverse reactions, drug-induced seizures, and lack of antiepileptogenic agents which can prevent the seizures development and its comorbidities, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Acute Repetitive Seizures Market by Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List Of Prominent Players in the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market:

  • Alexza Pharmaceuticals

  • Bausch Health

  • Neurelis

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • UCB S.A.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

  • Veriton Pharma

Market Dynamics:

Restraint: Rising Clinical Trials and New Therapies Launch

Rise in the figure of clinical trials, an increase in prominence on the launch of new therapies, and the boost in demand for nasal sprays for epilepsy treatment are the key factors likely to fuel the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market globally. Furthermore, a rise in the figure of regulatory authorization and promising drugs in the channel is likely to drive the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2018 April, UCB S.A. announced that FDA accepted a new drug application for Nayzilam nasal spray indicated for the seizure’s treatment such as Acute Repetitive Seizures and seizure clusters. This could have led to the approval of the drug in year 2019, making it first medication approved by FDA ever in more than 17 years.

Regional Trends

North America is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Acute Repetitive Seizures Market growth in the region is mainly driven by a rise in the number of pharma companies which are engaged in new drug development and increase in occurrence of epileptic seizures. Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness huge development owing to rising expenditure on healthcare in emerging countries, such as China and India. A huge gap was seen in the Acute Repetitive Seizures treatment in this region. Therefore, the antiseizure drugs demand in these developing nations facilitates a shift in market demand from the saturated North American and European regions to such nations.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249/1

Benefits of Purchasing Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Recent Developments

Diastat Rectal Gel Held a Significant Share: Due to its efficiency and shortage of drugs approved by FDA in the market. It is the only drug which is FDA-approved and the generic forms of it were brought in 2010. NRL-1 is likely to be the rapid-growing segment in the coming years. It is an investigational drug which was developed by Neurelis for children, adults, and adolescents. The company applied for NDA with the FDA in the year 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249

The report on Acute Repetitive Seizures Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market?

  • How will the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market?

  • What is the Acute Repetitive Seizures market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Acute Repetitive Seizures Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 201.2 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 998.1 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 47.5% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Acute Repetitive Seizures Market by Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-660550

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


