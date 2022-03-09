U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.94
    +102.24 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,315.31
    +682.67 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,178.14
    +382.58 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.73
    +51.71 (+2.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.57
    -6.13 (-4.96%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.10
    -38.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    -0.46 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    +0.0500 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    +0.0079 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7980
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,343.93
    +4,040.89 (+10.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.23
    +15.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.77
    +200.66 (+2.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

ACV Debuts Next Level Capabilities for Dealers at NADA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ACV
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACVA
ACV
ACV

Live demos at booth 2721W for Consumer Acquisition, Next Generation Appraisal, Intelligent Digital Merchandising and ACV speaking sessions aim to take Dealerships to the next level

ACV NADA 2022 Booth Rendering

ACV will be showcasing their latest technology and providing interactive live demos at booth 2721W
ACV will be showcasing their latest technology and providing interactive live demos at booth 2721W

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is giving dealers a closer look at the company’s latest solutions to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing car dealers today. From used vehicle inventory shortages to managing pricing and valuation volatility, ACV comes to the 2022 National Auto Deals Association (NADA) Conference in Las Vegas, March 11-13, 2022 with a comprehensive suite of digital technologies powered by data and artificial intelligence (AI) that will drive dealerships to the next level.

Dealers need enhanced tools to acquire consumer inventory and deliver a consistent experience both at home and when the consumer visits the dealership. At NADA, ACV will showcase its next generation platform from MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS to enable dealers to successfully source, appraise, value and acquire consumer-owned vehicles. Attendees will have the chance to experience first-hand how ACV is integrating its consumer-sourcing capabilities with Monk’s AI computer vision, automating vehicle damage detection with unparalleled transparency. The combination of these new technologies with ACV’s robust data platform and marketplace will enable dealers to confidently source the right inventory from multiple sources, including from the company’s wholesale platform and consumers.

As dealers navigate the current tumultuous landscape, ACV has been working on products that add transparency and data to elevate its industry-leading condition reports for an even better marketplace experience. Booth visitors will find an interactive way to engage with ACV features such as proprietary Virtual Lift® and Audio Motor Profile (AMP®) through live demos and gamification activities, putting their skills to the test by analyzing engine recordings and identifying problematic spots of a vehicle under-carriage.

“We are looking forward to demonstrating our latest product investments and enhancements to help dealers acquire and sell vehicles with utmost transparency and efficiency,” said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. “As we continue to build our consumer sourcing and digital offerings for dealer and commercial partners, my team and I are very excited for the opportunity to engage in-person at our booth.”

ACV invites dealers to learn more about the latest technology and offerings at booth #2721W. Dealers can participate in these live demos, as well as enjoy refreshments, interactive car-branded arcade games and exciting giveaway opportunities. Those interested in scheduling a meeting to learn how ACV can level up their dealership can sign up here.

Tickets will also be available at the booth for ACV’s Pitstop, an open bar reception with passed hors d'oeuvres, dueling pianos and a DJ hosted at MARQUEE at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, from 7:00-11:00 pm PT.

ACV leaders will also share their expertise and insights on the used car industry at the following sessions:

Thursday, March 10, 4:00-5:00pm PT, Room #W212
Tim Scoutelas, Director of Strategic Accounts, MAX Digital, will highlight the five important steps to launching and navigating a successful customer buying center. He’ll provide tips and tricks to help enhance dealer focus on securing the right inventory in 2022 while building customer relationships for the future.

Saturday, March 12, 9:00-9:20am PT, Dealer Learning Lab (Show Floor, Booth 1911W)
Doug Hadden, Vice President, Field Initiatives, ACV, will teach attendees to prepare for market fluctuations, explaining how to use better data to value cars accurately. Additionally, he’ll discuss buying more profitable vehicles, managing inventory and predicting trends, showcasing how to diversify acquisition with multiple sources for used car inventory. New to NADA this year, The Dealer Learning Lab will focus on inventory volatility and provide ways to stay ahead of disruptions.

About ACV
ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV’s platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV’s network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauctions.com.

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
maura@acvauctions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0759a455-82e6-4e2b-9beb-f4a50b2ba539


Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Take a Long Position in Uranium?

    According to a number of media reports I have read Wednesday, Russia said it will restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions from the West. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (SRUUF) (CA.U.UT) is fairly new and was started by the Canadian asset manager Sprott. In the daily bar chart of The Uranium Trust (CA.U.UT) we can see a bullish picture.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices at $200 is no longer crazy, analyst says in dire warning

    The rally in crude oil prices may just be starting, warns one top oil strategist.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order a

  • good natured Products Inc. Announces US Patent-Pending Innovation, GoodGuard™

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce it has filed for patent protection of its novel tamper evident design, GoodGuard™, optimized for compostable and biobased materials and only available from good natured®.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Russia-Ukraine war could bring 'biblical event' as global wheat supply disrupted: Expert

    Grain prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine, and recent days have seen unprecedented further gains as two of the world’s biggest producer are at war.

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Slow Them From Ramping Up as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden's Russia-Oil Ban Opens Path for Shale Giants EOG, Devon to Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports puts new pressure on U.S. drillers to help fill a supply shortfall that has sent crude prices to the highest levels since 2008. Among them: EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp., two shale giants that are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce more oil from the prolific Permian basin.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign C

  • Can Boeing Soar Again?

    Covid-19 and Russia have impacted the stock price

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • Biden's Russian oil ban won't stop petrodollars from flowing into dark crude supplies

    Russian oil will still flow to the rest of the world vis a vis shadow markets, warns one veteran energy trader.

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

  • Higher Gas Prices Will Pinch Retailers. These Companies Will Hold Up Best.

    Analysts are parsing the effects of surging fuel costs in real time. The average price of gasoline hit a record level in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to AAA.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Oil falls 5% on speculation U.S. Russia oil ban won't add to supply shock

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell over 5% to around $121 a barrel on Wednesday as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil may not worsen a supply shock and the head of the International Energy Agency said the agency could further tap oil stocks. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil. Talk that Ukraine was no longer seeking NATO membership after some news reports this week on the issue also weighed on prices, traders said.