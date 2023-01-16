U.S. markets closed

UPDATE – ACV Equips Dealer Partners with Solutions to Manage Rising Used and Aged Retail Inventory

ACV
·3 min read
ACV
ACV

Find out how ACV tools help dealers keep the right retail-ready vehicles and wholesale non-core inventory efficiently, profitably and in-network at NADA Booth #3141

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry continues to consolidate at an accelerated pace, combined with increasing volumes of aging retail inventory, major dealership groups around the country are turning to ACV’s customizable solutions to manage inventory efficiently and profitably across multiple rooftops. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services company for dealers and commercial partners, will be hosting workshops to showcase these solutions at booth #3141 at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show from January 27 - 29 in Dallas, Texas.

The ACV team is helping dealers remain strong and resilient by building scalable, customizable products to ensure they keep the right vehicles to sell retail and wholesale vehicles that better match the core inventory needs of other stores within the designated dealer network.

Through the use of data-driven insights and experienced, dedicated customer service team members, ACV’s PRIVATE MARKETPLACES offerings are driving efficiencies for dealers making the most of their most-prized and finite resources: time and money.

Several large dealer groups have recently joined the ACV platform, including industry leader Zeigler Automotive Group, who is leveraging ACV PRIVATE MARKETPLACES to manage inventory across all of its rooftops. The scalable, customizable and dedicated platform allows users to list and sell vehicles to designated dealers, including those within their own group, which is invaluable in keeping wholesale business strategy strong and resilient.

"The ZEIGLER PRIVATE MARKETPLACE is an important tool we use to ensure our stores always have fresh and current used car inventory available for sale,” said Zeigler Auto Group President and CEO Aaron Zeigler. “ACV’s CEO George Chamoun and the entire ACV team are valued partners, providing best practices, auction technology and an unrivaled, tech-driven vehicle inspection that assists our teams in trading frontline-ready inventory at current market values."

“Our portfolio of services and technologies, along with our best-in-class customer service teams, are a result of our commitment to listen and learn from our dealer partners. Our nimble team is able to respond with solutions that not only add efficiency to a dealer’s wholesale strategy, but do so with transparency,” said ACV CEO George Chamoun. “We do our best to not only address, but also anticipate the challenges facing our dealer partners so they can remain focused on growing their businesses.”

Outside of private digital auctions, ACV offers other tools for dealers to market retail-ready inventory, such as True360 reports and MAX Merchandising. Online shoppers crave transparency and are willing to spend more when they have peace of mind, and a True360 inspection on a dealer’s retail inventory delivers that true transparency. MAX Ad & Syndication is a best-in-class automotive merchandising software that automates and optimizes vehicle descriptions with valuable details, such as trim levels and luxury packages that create more engaging landing pages and VDPs across site experiences.

ACV will be at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas from January 26-29 and invites dealers to book an appointment online and visit booth #3141 to learn how ACV can build customized solutions for their businesses. Additionally, on January 26, attendees can join ACV VP of Business Development Randy Barone for his educational workshop in Room D175 on the Variable Operations track: “Windshield or Rear-view Mirror? How do you manage used cars?” Find out more about can’t-miss ACV events at https://www.acvauctions.com/blog/nada2023.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, Smart Acquisition Manager and S.A.M. are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
maura@acvauctions.com


