U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,666.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,961.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,633.00
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.10
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +0.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2800
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,635.22
    -91.66 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.28
    -65.95 (-6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,332.62
    -145.94 (-0.51%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Proposed State Budget

Association of California Water Agencies
·1 min read

SACRAMENTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget plan for the 2022-’23 fiscal year.

“ACWA appreciates the Governor’s proposal for additional funding for drought relief, which further builds on the robust fiscal commitments in this area made through the final 2021-’22 budget. Among the many funding areas announced today, it is especially encouraging to hear Gov. Newsom’s proposal to invest $180 million in additional funding for enhancing water conservation efforts.

“ACWA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the Newsom Administration and the Legislature regarding the Governor’s proposed budget, which emphasizes our shared dedication to overcoming the challenges posed by the current drought and climate change. ACWA will continue advocating for additional funding in other categories, which include dam safety among many specific and critical water infrastructure needs.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627


Recommended Stories

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Inf

  • Powell Says Fed to Ensure Inflation Doesn’t Take Root in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Ce

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

    Filing season opens January 24 and Treasury officials are urging taxpayers to get their tax returns in as early as possible.

  • Pelosi considering more COVID-19 aid in spending plan, Biden’s vaccine mandate goes into effect

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) considering more COVID-19 aid in her spending plan and how President Biden's vaccine mandate takes effect today.

  • 4 mistakes the Powell Fed made — from a former insider

    Here are four mistakes the Federal Reserve made, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after stocks recoup losses from sell-off in choppy session

    Contracts on Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued Monday evening after a choppy earlier session that saw stocks climb back from record intraday lows. The Nasdaq eked out an afternoon rally to close in the green, while the S&P 500 and Dow extended their losing streak – even after modest comebacks.

  • Fed Unites Left and Right in Warning It’s Behind Inflation Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has managed to do something that’s rarely seen in the U.S. these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19At this ye

  • Amazon Is Focus of Push to Curb ‘Rank-and-Yank’ Worker Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, white-collar employees at Amazon.com Inc. have accused the company of using opaque “rank-and-yank” performance reviews to periodically cull its workforce. Now a proposed law in Amazon’s home state of Washington could make it harder for companies to terminate workers without explaining why. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound Af

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Aussie dollar has initially rallied during the trading session on Monday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation.

  • S&P economist talks 2022 market outlook, slowing economy, Omicron, Fed moves

    S&P Global Ratings U.S. Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what investors should expect in 2022.

  • A booming outlier in the pandemic economy

    While employment in aggregate has remained below its pre-pandemic level of 152.52 million jobs in February 2020, some parts of the economy have been blasting through old records.

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022Djokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four

  • IRS Warns Backlogs Could Cause Delayed Tax Refunds

    The Biden administration proposed $80 billion for the IRS, but the funds were earmarked in the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which has stalled in the Senate.

  • U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, the official said. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread, the tax filing deadline was delayed to July 15, which contributed to an increased backlog of unprocessed returns.

  • Markets brace for the possibility of four Fed interest rate hikes this year

    Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, and Deutsche Bank are now among the Fed watchers forecasting four interest rate hikes this year.

  • Fed is 'very hawkish' recently, as many as 4 rate hikes in 2022 make sense: strategist

    Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with Federal Reserve rate hikes forecasted in 2022.