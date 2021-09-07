U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Ad Alliance becomes Magellan AI's first partner in the DACH region

·4 min read

Working together to analyse the podcast advertising market

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The audio and podcast market is booming and is now an integral part of advertisers' media planning. As demand grows, the industry will require more transparency and access to insights, specifically for organisations selling ads and advertisers planning their campaigns. With that in mind, Ad Alliance is teaming up with Magellan AI as the US provider's first partner in the German-speaking region.

Magellan AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse over 100 podcasts on the German-language podcast advertising market, providing comprehensive data and facts about advertisers as well as the number and scale of ads.

Ute Henzgen, General Director Sales responsible for Audio & Podcast at Ad Alliance, says: "We're very excited to be the first advertising sales house in the DACH region to collaborate with Magellan AI. We see podcasts as an integral part of campaign planning, and with the fascinating insights we gain from Magellan's analytics we'll be able to offer our advertising partners services that are even better suited to their needs and tap into the podcast market even more effectively."

Cameron Hendrix, CEO and Co-Founder of Magellan AI, says: "As we extend our services to non-English language podcasts, we're thrilled to be partnering with Ad Alliance. We've proven how valuable these tools can be for advertisers, agencies, and publishers in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. This expansion into the German-language podcast advertising market will help drive the industry forward."

The partnership between Magellan AI and Ad Alliance is also underpinned by the positive development of the market and the growing impact of podcasts. A third of all Germans now regularly listen to podcasts, the available content has tripled in a year (up 233 per cent), and advertising expenditure is also rising (up 220 per cent). What's more, native integration means that podcast advertising is seen as a very credible option for reaching customers.*

Ad Alliance sells around 120 podcasts spanning various genres for clients including Audio Alliance, SPIEGEL Media, and Wondery. It handles campaign conception, design, and production for a wide range of audio formats. Ad server-based campaigns in particular are a huge advantage of the audio market, which is opening up new marketing avenues for advertisers and in which Ad Alliance is a driving force.

*Source: 2020 Mobile 360° study | Panel survey in G+J medientrend & I love my media panel, n= 1534; Source: Spotify Wrapped – The Top Podcasts of 2020

About Ad Alliance:

An expert partner for advertisers and media agencies, Ad Alliance is Germany's leading advertising sales house for customised as well as holistic, cross-media campaign concepts, and caters to growing demand for cross-category marketing offerings. Since 2016, Ad Alliance has combined the expertise of major media partners, marketing channels and content for Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Gruner + Jahr, Spiegel Group, rtv media group and the video and technology specialist smartclip. It also provides services to Media Impact. Ad Alliance boasts a top-quality portfolio of TV, print, online, mobile, ATV and audio, and special productions across all platforms, including native advertising as well as performance and influencer marketing. In addition to content design, Ad Alliance offers technical solutions ranging from programmatic advertising to data-driven ad serving. Its marketed platforms reach 99 per cent of the German population.

For further information, please contact:
Laura Leszczenski
Ad Alliance Communications, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland
Laura.Leszczenski@mediengruppe-rtl.de – Tel. +49 (0221) 456 74202

About Magellan AI:

Magellan AI (www.magellan.ai) is the podcast media planning platform. Using machine learning, Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data – covering activity by nearly 19,000 brands and 40,000 shows in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany. Media buyers at advertisers and agencies spending over $400mm annually in aggregate rely on Magellan AI to find, vet and connect with podcasts. Publishers and networks utilize Magellan AI to grow ad sales, support ad ops, and acquire new content.

For further information, please contact:
Danielle Urban
Magellan AI
danielle@magellan.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ad-alliance-becomes-magellan-ais-first-partner-in-the-dach-region-301369835.html

SOURCE Magellan AI

