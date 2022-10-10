U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

Ad hoc announcement: Bantleon reduces stake in GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG
·3 min read
GAM Holding AG
GAM Holding AG

10 October 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:


Bantleon reduces stake in GAM Holding AG


Bantleon now holds 15,027,352 shares, which is 9.41% of GAM Holding AG shares.

As of 31 August 2022, Bantleon held 17,777,143 shares, 11.13 % of GAM Holding AG shares.

GAM is making this announcement pursuant to its obligations under Article 53 of the Listing Rules of the SIX Exchange.

Upcoming events:

20 October 2022        Q3 2022 Interim management statement

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor         
Head of Communications and Investor Relations
T +44 7890 386 699

Media Relations                
Ute Dehn Christen        
T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com
Follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

We are an active, independent global asset manager that thinks beyond the obvious to deliver distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for our clients across our three core businesses: Investment Management, Wealth Management and Fund Management Services.
Our purpose is to protect and enhance our clients’ financial future. We attract and empower the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment.
Servicing institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors, we manage CHF 83.2 billion of assets as at 30 June 2022.
Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’ and we employ 594 people across 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York and Milan, as at 30 June 2022. Our operational centres are in Dublin, Luxembourg and London.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities, and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include but are not limited to changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal, and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

 

