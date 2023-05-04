Ad hoc announcement: Board of GAM Holding AG recommends offer by Liontrust Asset Management Plc for all GAM shares

GAM Holding AG

Board of GAM Holding AG recommends offer by Liontrust Asset Management Plc for all GAM shares

Highlights:

Board unanimously recommends offer from Liontrust Asset Management in the belief that this offer is in best interests of all stakeholders. Combined firm in a position to deliver growth in which all shareholders can participate in the future. GAM will benefit from the stability and support of being part of the combined business . Clients will benefit from access to a broader range of strategies, services and the stability that the financial strength of a combined firm will bring.

Liontrust to offer 0.0589 ordinary shares of Liontrust for one GAM share, which on the basis of the volume-weighted average price of the Liontrust shares and the average GBP/CHF exchange rate over the past 60 trading days, values each GAM share at CHF 0. 6723 .

Offer prospectus expected to be published on or around 9 June and offer to be open for a minimum of 20 trading days and to be subject to acceptances for at least 66 2/3 % of the fully diluted share capital of GAM during the main offer period and approval by Liontrust shareholders at AGM on 7 July 2023 .

Transfer of third-party fund management services business serviced out of Luxembourg and Switzerland to another provider to meet a key condition of the offer of Liontrust .

Completion is also subject to customary regulatory approvals and is currently expected during the 4th quarter of 2023 .

Shareholders, including directors and senior management of GAM, representing approximately 19.6% of GAM’s issued share capital have already indicated that they are supportive of the transaction.

Liontrust and GAM will work in partnership to complet e the transaction and a rrange for a smooth transition , includ ing financial support by Liontrust in the form of two loan facilities worth up to GBP 17.8 million (approx. CHF 20 million ) .

Liontrust is committed to GAM’s international presence and client relationships, particularly in Switzerland which is so important to GAM’s heritage.





David Jacob, Chairman of GAM Holding AG, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to agree this transaction with Liontrust. Our choice of a strategic option was informed by the need to address the interests of all our stakeholders.

During 2022 it became increasingly clear to the Board that we needed to review whether our strategy was still appropriate and that the market backdrop, combined with the impact on our financial results, had become an obstacle for us to return to growth in a timely fashion.

Our clients have been patient and loyal and I am confident that this will be rewarded since they will benefit from access to a broader range of strategies, services and the stability that the financial strength of a combined firm will bring.

Liontrust's offer also offers the best opportunity to decisively address all of the recent corporate uncertainty that has surrounded GAM and deliver the growth that is essential to do justice to the talent that we have at the firm. The resulting business will have a strong balance sheet, a broader array of excellent investment products, and a global distribution footprint from which to deliver growth, in which our shareholders can participate in the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all colleagues at GAM for their hard work, patience, and dedication while we worked to determine the best option for the firm in the future. Our shareholders have been patient in the face of uncertainty, and I and my fellow board members believe that the transaction with Liontrust represents the best option for you.

I sincerely believe that this course of action represents the best option for all our stakeholders and would like to thank colleagues, clients, and shareholders in advance for their support to make this happen.”

Liontrust Asset Management Plc intends to launch a public exchange offer for all publicly held registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each of GAM Holding AG’s shares (the "Offer") and has published a pre-announcement (Voranmeldung) of the Offer (the "Pre-Announcement") [today].

Liontrust Asset Management Plc listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN: GB0007388407; ticker symbol: LIO), intends to launch the Offer on or around 9 June 2023. GAM Holding AG’ shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (Security Number: 10.265.962; ISIN: CH0102659627; ticker symbol: ‘GAM’).

Main terms of the Offer

The Offer will extend to all publicly held Shares of GAM Holding AG, as set forth in further detail in Liontrust's Pre-Announcement.

It is expected that Liontrust will offer approx. 9.4 million ordinary shares of Liontrust with a nominal value of GBP 0.01 each for one share of GAM Holding AG (the "Exchange Ratio").

On the basis of the volume-weighted average price of the on-exchange trades in Liontrust shares on the London Stock Exchange over the last sixty (60) trading days on the London Stock Exchange prior to the Pre-Announcement and the average GBP/CHF exchange rate of 1.1197 on 3 May 2023 (18:00 GMT Fixing, accessed through Bloomberg (BFIX)) over the last sixty (60) trading days on the London Stock Exchange prior to the publication of the Pre-Announcement, the Offer values each of the GAM Holding AG shares at CHF 0.6723.

The Exchange Ratio is subject to adjustment by the gross amount of certain dilutive effects in respect of the GAM Holding AG shares and/or the Liontrust shares prior to the settlement of the Offer, if any, as set forth in further detail in Liontrust's Pre-Announcement.

The offer prospectus relating to the Offer (the "Offer Prospectus") is expected to be published on or around 9 June 2023. Following the expiry of a cooling-off period of ten (10) trading days on SIX Swiss Exchange, the main offer period is expected to be open for acceptance for (at least) twenty (20) trading days on SIX Swiss Exchange, i.e., assuming the Offer Prospectus will be published on 9 June 2023, from 26 June 2023 until (at least) 21 July 2023, 16:00 CEST (the "Main Offer Period"). Liontrust reserves the right to extend Main Offer Period once or several times. Reference is made to Liontrust's Pre-Announcement for further details regarding the anticipated Offer timeline.

The Offer is subject to various conditions, including without limitation:

that by the end of the (possibly extended) Main Offer Period, Liontrust shall have received valid and irrevocable acceptances for such number of GAM Holding AG shares representing, when combined with GAM Holding AG shares held by Liontrust or its subsidiaries, at least 66 2 / 3 % of the fully diluted share capital of GAM Holding AG as at the end of the (possibly extended) Main Offer Period;

that all waiting periods applicable to the acquisition of GAM Holding AG by Liontrust shall have expired or been terminated and all competent merger control and other authorities and, if applicable, courts, in all relevant jurisdictions shall have approved or cleared the Offer, its settlement and the acquisition of GAM Holding AG and indirect control of its subsidiaries by Liontrust;

the passing at a general meeting of Liontrust (or at any adjournment thereof) of such resolution or resolutions as are necessary to approve, implement and effect the Offer and the acquisition of any GAM Holding AG shares including a resolution or resolutions to authorize the allotment of new Liontrust shares for the purpose of implementing the Offer (" New Liontrust Shares ") and approve the Offer in accordance with Class 1 requirements under UK Listing Rule 10.5.1R(2) (as such resolutions shall be set out in the circular to be issued by Liontrust in due course), the admission to listing and the admission to trading of the New Liontrust Shares;

the exit of GAM Holding AG and its subsidiaries from the fund management services business undertaken by GAM Holding AG’s subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Switzerland in respect of all third party funds that have no GAM branding shall have been implemented, including through those subsidiaries transferring or terminating the Fund Management Services Service Contracts in accordance with their terms and applicable law, such that those subsidiaries have ceased to provide services under such contracts, subject always to those subsidiaries complying with all necessary regulatory approvals or directions in relation to the exit from that business.

In each case as set forth in further detail in Liontrust's Pre-Announcement. Reference is made to Liontrust's Pre-Announcement for full terms and conditions of the Offer.

In relation to the exit from the third-party fund management services business, GAM Holding AG has entered into a contract relating to the transfer of the third-party fund management services business serviced out of Luxembourg and Switzerland to another provider.

The Offer is subject to certain offer restrictions as set forth below and in more detail in Liontrust's Pre-Announcement.

25 May 2023 Annual General Meeting

3 August 2023 Half year results 2023

