U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,634.50
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    -60.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.50
    -144.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,150.90
    -6.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    +1.59 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.19
    -1.12 (-5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8220
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,277.73
    -496.61 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.44
    -11.29 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Ad hoc announcement - GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GAM Holding AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

18 January 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 listing rules:

GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021 results

GAM today provides an update in accordance with its obligations under the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange (article 53), in relation to the Group’s expected results for the full year 2021.

The Group expects to report an IFRS net loss after tax of approximately CHF 30 million for the full year of 2021. This compares to an IFRS net loss after tax of CHF 388.4 million for the full year 2020.

The Group also expects to report an underlying loss before tax of approximately CHF 10 million. This compares to a CHF 14.9 million underlying loss before tax for the full year 2020.

GAM will announce its 2021 full year results on 17 February 2022.

Upcoming events:

17 February 2022 Full Year results 2021

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor
Global Head of Communications and Investor Relations
T +44 20 7917 2241

Investor Relations Media Relations Media Relations
Jessica Grassi Kathryn Jacques Ute Dehn Christen
T +41 58 426 31 37 T +44 20 7393 8699 T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com
Follow us: Twitter und LinkedIn

About GAM
GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 652 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano as at 30 June 2021. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’. The Group has AuM of CHF 103 billion1,2 (USD 110.4 billion) as at 30 September 2021.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements
This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

1 Including CHF 20.5m of equity funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Momentum).

2 Including CHF 257.0m of absolute return funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Alpha, GAM Absolute Return Equity
Europe, GAM Star (Lux) Convertible Alpha, GAM Star (Lux) Global Alpha).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Wilt as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures retreated and Asian stocks struggled Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovi

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...