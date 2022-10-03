U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,606.75
    +5.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,898.00
    +97.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,016.00
    -19.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,677.30
    +7.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.87
    +2.38 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.60
    +3.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.46 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9822
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8050
    +0.0760 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,265.95
    -73.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.65
    -5.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,148.36
    +211.15 (+0.81%)
     

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche: Change in the Corporate Executive Committee in January 2023

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·3 min read
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Basel, 3 October 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that Matt Sause (45), currently Head of Roche Diagnostics’ North America Region, will become CEO Roche Diagnostics and a member of the Corporate Executive Committee effective 1 January 2023.

Thomas Schinecker, the incumbent CEO of the Diagnostics Division and new Roche CEO as of 15 March 2023: “Matt Sause’s career at Roche has spanned twenty years in multiple countries across Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America in both the Diagnostics and Pharma divisions. His combination of scientific knowledge with commercial experience makes him an excellent leader for the Diagnostics division.”

Severin Schwan, currently Roche CEO, who has been proposed by the Roche Board of Directors as the new Chairman of Roche at the Annual General Meeting on 14 March 2023: "Matt Sause has had an exceptional career with Roche and I am very pleased that we can once again internally appoint a leader of his caliber to become the next CEO Roche Diagnostics".

Matt began his career with Roche in the United States in 2002 as a Senior Molecular Account Manager and progressed in various commercial general management and global product leadership roles spanning both the Diagnostics and Pharma divisions in multiple countries such as Japan, Ireland, Peru, and South Korea. In 2018, he moved to Genentech in the United States to become Lifecycle Leader for Tecentriq Lung and Head and Neck Cancers before eventually taking over his current role as President and CEO for Roche Diagnostics North America. Matt holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from Miami University and an MBA from University of California, San Diego.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.


Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 61 687 41 47

Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (26 Sept - 2 Oct)

    Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (26 September to 2 October).

  • Hacker has returned 70% of stolen US$23 mln in funds: Transit Swap

    Cross-chain DEX (decentralized exchange) aggregator Transit Swap was exploited, resulting in US$23 million lost funds, crypto auditor SlowMist said on Sunday. The hacker has returned 70% of the stolen funds, Transit Swap said on the same day. See related article: Nomad’s US$200 million hack; Saylor steps down Fast facts Transit Swap has not returned the […]

  • Celsius ex-CEO withdrew US$10 mln before crypto lender froze customer accounts: report

    Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as chief executive officer of Celsius on Sept. 27, reportedly withdrew US$10 million from the crypto exchange in May, weeks before it filed for bankruptcy and froze withdrawals in June, according to the Financial Times. See related article: Celsius on thin ice well before its bankruptcy: CNBC report Fast facts A […]

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Another Wild Quarter’s Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estima

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Admits Mistake in Communicating Economic Plan

    LONDON—U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said that her government could have done a better job preparing financial markets for a surprise tax-cut plan funded by increased debt, but otherwise defended the package of economic measures. “We should have laid the ground better,” Ms. Truss said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday. The plan sparked a plunge in the pound, a furious selloff in U.K. government debt and prompted the Bank of England to launch an emergency rescue package to stop severe losses piling up at the country’s major pension funds.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Goldman’s Petershill, Hunter Point Near SLR Capital Stake Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit and Hunter Point Capital agreed to acquire a minority stake in credit-focused asset manager SLR Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The transaction involving Petershill and Bennett Goodman’s Hunter Point, which each specialize in the business of buying general partner stakes, may be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the talks are private. Terms couldn’t immediat

  • Are Your Assets Safe if You or a Spouse Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Kwarteng to vow 'iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline' - live updates

    Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closing prices US market closing prices Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Suit Hours Before US Trial Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, the Minnesota student who accused him of rape in 2018, bringing to a close a civil suit less than 48 hours before a trial was set to begin. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Market and Trade in Focus

    S&P Global’s initial September manufacturing index indicated slightly faster growth than in August but was the second-lowest reading since July 2020. The Commerce Department releases August figures on construction spending, which fell in July. The Labor Department releases August data on job openings, quits, hires and layoffs.