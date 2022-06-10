U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.20
    +22.40 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,210.71
    -714.61 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

AD HOC GROUP OF HOLDERS OF UNSECURED INDEBTEDNESS OF CRÉDITO REAL RELEASES INFORMATION ON RESTRUCTURING DISCUSSIONS

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An ad hoc group of certain holders of unsecured indebtedness (the "Ad Hoc Group") issued by Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (the "Company") is publicly disclosing information that was provided to the Ad Hoc Group in connection with discussions regarding potential transactions involving a recapitalization, refinancing, or other restructuring transaction with respect to the Company (each, a "Possible Transaction"). The Ad Hoc Group is advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Sainz Abogados, S.C., Houlihan Lokey and Blink Capital Solutions (collectively, the "Advisors"). In connection with discussing a Possible Transaction, the Company entered into confidentiality agreements ("NDAs") with certain members of the Ad Hoc Group and certain other holders of senior notes of the Company (collectively, the "Holders"), as well as other third parties. Over the course of those discussions with the Holders and other third parties, and subject to the applicable NDAs, the Company shared certain confidential information with the Holders (collectively, the "Information"). The Company and the Holders have not reached any definitive agreement regarding a Possible Transaction.

Under the NDAs, the Holders are entitled to disclose the Information if the Company does not do so.  In light of the Company's failure to timely disclose the Information provided to the Holders, the Holders are exercising their rights pursuant to, and in accordance with, the terms of the NDAs and are disclosing the Information on Schedule 1 here.

The Information contained in this press release was provided by the Company. Neither the Holders nor the Advisors make any representations or warranties whatsoever with respect to such Information, including but not limited to the accuracy and completeness of the Information. The Holders and the Advisors disclaim any responsibility of any kind to anyone for any use of, or reliance on, this Information or any omissions therefrom. None of the Holders or the Advisors have undertaken any responsibility to confirm or otherwise verify the Information provided by the Company.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ad-hoc-group-of-holders-of-unsecured-indebtedness-of-credito-real-releases-information-on-restructuring-discussions-301566120.html

SOURCE Ad Hoc Group of Holders of Unsecured Indebtedness of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.

