Ad Tech Industry Leader Hervé Brunet Joins VIOOH's Board of Directors

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform, today announced the appointment of Hervé Brunet as a member of its board of directors.

Hervé Brunet Joins VIOOH's Board of Directors
Hervé Brunet Joins VIOOH’s Board of Directors

Hervé Brunet is succeeding Philip Thomas, who is retiring from the VIOOH Board, where he has been a Non-Executive Director for the past three and a half years. Thomas has been with VIOOH since its inception, acting initially as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

Hervé Brunet is a highly respected business leader, recognised for his ad tech expertise and experience across Europe, the US and Asia. Previously, he has held numerous international senior management positions and was the CEO and co-founder of stickyADS.tv - an SSP and ad server video platform that helped premium video publishers design and run their own digital video advertising marketplaces. Brunet then held a General Manager position and head of TV and Video advertising at Comcast. He is now an investor and a partner at 50 Partners and Galion Project.

"I would like to thank Philip for his impactful contributions that helped take VIOOH from an idea and a project, through to the creation of the company it is today. Philip played a large role in helping VIOOH continue to develop and grow in so many markets thanks to his invaluable guidance," said Jean-Christophe Conti, Chief Executive Officer at VIOOH.

"Hervé was a natural choice to become a VIOOH board member and I'm confident that he will provide exceptional guidance and oversight to VIOOH's leadership team. With his many years of experience within the ad tech industry, Hervé will be instrumental in supporting VIOOH as we continue to align digital out of home with the wider programmatic ecosystem, and will help advise the strategic direction for VIOOH's continued strong growth,' added Conti.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to help lead this great board," said Hervé Brunet, Non-Executive Director at VIOOH. "I look forward to leveraging my industry experience, serving on a diverse collection of boards, to help drive continued growth for VIOOH and value for all stakeholders," added Brunet.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 17 markets, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997633/VIOOH_Board_of_Directors.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835729/VIOOH_Primary_RGB_Logo.jpg

 

(PRNewsfoto/VIOOH)
(PRNewsfoto/VIOOH)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ad-tech-industry-leader-herve-brunet-joins-vioohs-board-of-directors-301740868.html

SOURCE VIOOH

