ADA Acquires dhiOmics to Launch a Global Data and AI delivery hub

Driving data-led transformation for global clients at scale and speed

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the largest digital growth partner in South and Southeast Asia, acquires dhiOmics to launch its Global Data and AI delivery hub. The acquisition enhances ADA's digital transformation capabilities and expands its ability to deliver to global clients at scale and speed.

The hub will leverage customer data platforms, marketing cloud, and customer engagement platforms with teams specialising in data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and cloud infrastructure.

dhiOmics was founded in 2017 with a skilled talent pool of 200 people, equipped with deep skillsets covering marketing analytics, tech developers and data engineering. dhiOmics serves brands across industries including retail/eCommerce, healthcare, technology, modern industrial.

With the acquisition of dhiOmics, ADA has not only enhanced its digital transformation capabilities, but also gained a strong presence in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This move marks a significant milestone for ADA's global expansion strategy, as it enables the establishment to tap into India's vast talent pool and leverage the country's robust technology infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide.

Prabhat Agarwal, Founder of dhiOmics said, "We are excited to join forces with ADA to establish India as a premier delivery hub for global clients. It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to introduce ADA's comprehensive integrated offerings to our clients and provide more avenues for our people to grow."

Nilesh Gupta, Founder of dhiOmics, said: "We have seen incredibly strong demand for data-led transformation within the Indian market. We look forward to working with ADA to expand our offerings available to our clients within India market."

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said, "We welcome both Prabhat, Nilesh and their colleagues to ADA. Their highly specialised teams and close-knit relationships make dhiOmics the perfect partner for clients to deliver agile and cost-efficient technology consulting, data management and enterprise system integration"

Story continues

About ADA

ADA provides services that enable enterprises and brands to drive topline growth through digital marketing and sales transformation across Asia. It operates three data-driven service segments:

i. Marketing Solutions: provides performance marketing, which enables clients to reach consumers efficiently on social media, native ads, display ads and search marketing; creative solutions to drive user engagement and conversation rates; and marketing technology transformation involves consultation on the implementation of managed services that enable brands to achieve superior customer experiences with technology platforms.

ii. Ecommerce Solutions: provide brands with end-to-end store management to fulfil enablement on marketplaces, social channels, third party messaging channels and owned websites.

iii. Customer Engagement Solutions: used by enterprises to enhance customer support and communicate with consumers in real-time through SMS, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

ADA, which operates 11 offices across Asia with approximately 1,200 employees, was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia.

About dhiOmics.

dhiOmics is a technology start-up operating with the aim to solve real world business problems using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. dhiOmics enables business leaders across Fortune 500 companies in multiple verticals take data driven decisions. dhiOmics leverages the power of structured and unstructured data (text, video and audio) through computational algorithms, neural networks, NLP, computer vision techniques and other supervised, unsupervised ML techniques to make effective decisions.

Founded in 2017, dhiOmics is led by executives and engineers with extensive experience in the space of pure play analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for many Fortune 500 clients.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ada-acquires-dhiomics-to-launch-a-global-data-and-ai-delivery-hub-301791445.html

SOURCE ADA