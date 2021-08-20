U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,792.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.50
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.80
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.96
    +0.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.53
    +2,908.83 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.77
    +81.72 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,096.65
    -184.52 (-0.68%)
     

ADA Appoints Sherry Tan from Lazada as Regional Head of eCommerce

·3 min read

Sherry and her team across the region will be responsible for delivering integrated commerce services to ADA's current and potential clients and help them disproportionately grow their eCommerce business.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA appoints Sherry Tan as the Regional Head of eCommerce and will lead a team of next generation leaders who will support the growing demand of eCommerce in APAC. She reports to Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of ADA.

Sherry Tan, Regional Head of eCommerce, ADA
Sherry Tan, Regional Head of eCommerce, ADA
ADA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ADA)
ADA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ADA)

Sherry's appointment strengthens the senior leadership bench and completes ADA's strategy of unleashing end-to-end eCommerce in the region. She brings with her deep strategic expertise and operational capabilities across the entire eCommerce value chain and will be working closely with the current 150+ eCommerce enablement team to synergise with ADA's data, MarTech, performance marketing, and creative teams. Sherry and her team will lead strategy, growth, and client management, and will be responsible for delivering integrated commerce services to ADA's current and potential clients.

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, ADA, said: "ADA is here to help simplify the eCommerce journey and drive business outcomes. I am proud to have Sherry join the ADA All Blues and lead the effort in making ADA the most sought-after eCommerce strategy company with her vast experience from Lazada and Tesco. Her team will set the course for all eCommerce strategies and will be supported by our 150 people strong eCommerce enablement team."

Sherry Tan, Regional Head of eCommerce, ADA commented on her new appointment: "We cannot deny that the digital space is growing exponentially, and eCommerce retailing is here to stay. I am thrilled to join ADA and I hope that my experience will support our clients in building successful eCommerce outcomes by leveraging our deep data-driven tools and solutions for growth. My vision is to develop our team to become market leaders in eCommerce and to be known as the go-to-experts in the digital space across the region."

Prior to joining ADA, Sherry was the Chief Business Officer of Lazada Malaysia, responsible for the growth of LazMall as well as managing multiple categories, namely FMCG and Mobile. She was also the Head of Tesco Malaysia private labels and the pioneer in launching Tesco Groceries, which adds to her extensive experience in online and offline retail. When not focusing on campaigns and continuously crunching numbers, Sherry enjoys travelling and is fully in belief that retail therapy reliefs all manner of stress.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

SOURCE ADA

Recommended Stories

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Apple Shuts Store After More Than 20 Employees Exposed to Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19, underscoring the company’s challenges getting its retail operations back to normal. The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed. A

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s the

  • Coinbase to Add Over $500M in Crypto to Current Holdings

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that the crypto exchange will also invest 10% of its profits in cryptocurrency.

  • Looking Up At The Cloud Supply Chain — Point of Sale

    ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That's what makes ArcBest more than logistics. Sean Henry is the co-founder and CEO of STORD, an Atlanta-based startup that just landed in the top 50 on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing U.S. companies, hitting No. 2 i

  • Why Toyota's Production Cuts Are a Warning Sign for All Auto Stocks

    Auto giant Toyota (NYSE: TM) said on Thursday that it will cut its global production output by 40% in September, because of parts shortages affecting its factories in Japan and elsewhere. This is a big deal, not just because of Toyota's huge global footprint but because Toyota has so far largely avoided production cuts amid a global shortage semiconductors.

  • Wells Fargo, JPMorgan launch Bitcoin funds

    Big-bank interest in cryptos continues to grow.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Beijing’s Big Tech, Refiner Crackdown Sends Clean Energy Stocks Flying

    Beijing’s heavy hand in both big tech and refining sectors have led to sharp selloffs in popular stocks, but surprisingly, the new energy sector was largely spared