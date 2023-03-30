U.S. markets closed

ADA CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING FIVE YEARS

The company achieved five times growth in top line revenue, serving over 3,000+ large brands and developed 1,200 digital talents across 11 countries

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated growth agency ADA celebrated its momentous 5-year anniversary today. Formed in 2018, ADA has grown multi-fold in its solutions, capabilities, markets and people. Over the past five years, ADA has supported over 3,000 enterprises in their digital transformation journeys to better understand fast-evolving consumer behaviours and successfully engage with new-age consumers.

Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA (2nd from left) flanked by Guest of Honour His Excellency Katsuhiko TAKAHASHI, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia (3rd from left); and shareholders Tomoyuki Shionoya, GM, Sumitomo Corporation (1st from left) and Daichi Nozaki, VP, Softbank Corporation (1st from right); at ADA’s 5th Anniversary “Digital Awesomeness Continued” event, celebrating ADA’s record-breaking 5 years.
Some of ADA Asia's key achievements over the past five years include:

  • Launched the first of its kind integrated media, creative, tech, ecommerce, customer engagement services, which has gained significant traction.

  • Won over 220 APAC industry awards for our clients' outstanding work.

  • Solid triple digit year-on-year (YoY) business growth since 2018, culminating in top line revenue of approximately USD300 million.

  • Operating profit crossed USD20 million, and company remained profitable in 4 of the 5 years since inception.

  • Achieved a diverse and equitable workplace with 50:50 gender ratio across metrics.

  • Developed the largest Southeast Asia talent pool of 1,200 specialists in ecommerce and digital marketing.

  • Attracted founding investors, Axiata, Softbank Corp & Sumitomo Corporation to support ADA's growth.

"In our five years of operation, pride of the achievement goes to our amazing 1,200 ada-ians across 11 countries in APAC, who through their vision, creativity, grit and determination built a company from ground up. ADA is pioneering outcome-based solutions that is powered by data, technology, and content, which proved successful for our clients during their transition to digital. As a result, we were able to record five times business growth and transformed many brands," said Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer at ADA.

Since its inception in 2018, ADA has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in the region. With offices in 11 markets across Asia and a team of about 1,200 digital experts, ADA has supported some of the largest and most respected brands in the region including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Etiqa Insurance, Petronas, DBS Bank, Laneige, Nestle, Watsons, Burger King, and Toyota.

Looking ahead, ADA plans to continue innovating with a number of exciting initiatives on the horizon ─ focusing on connected analytics, marketing, commerce and customer experience solutions to grow clients' top line. The company will be investing in new technologies such as conversational chatbots, Customer Data Platforms, and AI-powered technologies, while expanding its footprint in existing markets and exploring new ones. ADA also aims to deepen its partnerships with leading companies in the data and AI space, to bring more value to its clients.

"While the historic growth has been satisfying, we remain focused to develop into a broader APAC champion as an integrated growth partner for enterprises.  In future, we will be expanding into India, South Korea and Japan to leverage the capabilities we have built to serve large markets. We will continue to broaden and deepen our offerings across the marketing, commerce and customer engagement solutions to provide our clients with tangible solutions and insights for them to succeed in an increasingly competitive and complex business landscape," said Gattamneni.

About ADA

ADA provides services that enable enterprises and brands to drive topline growth through digital marketing and sales transformation across Asia. It operates three data-driven service segments:

i.  Marketing Solutions: provides performance marketing, which enables clients to reach consumers efficiently on social media, native ads, display ads and search marketing; creative solutions to drive user engagement and conversation rates; and marketing technology transformation involves consultation on the implementation of managed services that enable brands to achieve superior customer experiences with technology platforms.

ii.  Ecommerce Solutions: provide brands with end-to-end store management to fulfil enablement on marketplaces, social channels, third party messaging channels and owned websites.

iii.  Customer Engagement Solutions: used by enterprises to enhance customer support and communicate with consumers in real-time through SMS, WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

ADA, which operates 11 offices across Asia with approximately 1,200 employees, was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia.

