U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.75
    +57.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.59
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,441.70
    -582.49 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.84
    -26.02 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,530.82
    +246.30 (+0.90%)
     

ADA Introduces WhatsApp Business Platform to Transform CX for Medium and Large Businesses in APAC

·2 min read

  • ADA becomes a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider

  • ADA's data and AI insights drive end-to-end business solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA is now a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in the APAC region. Through the WhatsApp Business Platform, ADA will empower businesses to connect with their customers in a private and secure environment across its markets in South and Southeast Asia.

Over 2 billion people around the world use WhatsApp and it is the most popular messaging application in Southeast Asia. As the number of people using this app will continue to rise with the growth of digital consumers across the region, brands and businesses will need to better connect and communicate with their customers who are turning to chat with businesses on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business Platform allows businesses to drive better conversations with their customers in a personalised manner, thus boosting customer engagement and increasing customer satisfaction, leading to better sales conversions. For instance, a telecommunications company can free up customer support to focus on servicing more complex care issues, which can improve customer engagement and reduce operational costs significantly.

With recovery making its way across Southeast Asia, and as retailers bounce back from COVID-19, WhatsApp chatbots can also give operators in-store support to help guide the customer journey and enhance every bit of the customer experience.

Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA said: "Chat commerce is changing the way businesses operate, and customer engagement solutions is the key driver. With this WhatsApp Business Platform, ADA now offers a truly seamless end-to-end business solution across our practices – eCommerce, MarTech, business insights, and marketing services – for that complete customer experience and journey. The face of chat commerce as we know it will change too, with the integration of our AI and machine learning models, deepening the level of personalisation and quality of conversations."

To learn more about ADA's Customer Engagement Solutions and the WhatsApp Business Platform, click here.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services: Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics.

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation.

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

SOURCE ADA

Recommended Stories

  • We're 'not quite ready' to roll back travel testing guidance: CDC's Walensky

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. isn't ready to roll back masking or tes

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • Billionaire investor Icahn threatened proxy fight over McDonald's board seat - WSJ

    The billionaire is pushing McDonald's to treat pigs better, expecting the use of gestation crates to be banned altogether, the report https://on.wsj.com/34ugStX said, adding he recently bought around 100 shares in the restaurant company. The report did not say when he threatened to run a proxy fight. McDonald's said in a statement it has maintained an active dialogue with Icahn about its goal of creating a U.S. supply chain free of gestational stalls for confirmed pregnant sows.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

    Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1%. "Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • Sherwin-Williams to invest $324M, add jobs in major expansion of Statesville operations

    State leaders this morning approved incentives for the project, which documents show would create 183 new jobs in Iredell County.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.