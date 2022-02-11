U.S. markets closed

ADA Named 2022 Google Premier Partner

·2 min read

Exclusive tier recognises top 3% of Google Partners across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA has received the "2022 Google Premier Partner" status for Asia Pacific, an exclusive recognition of the top 3% companies with deep Google product expertise and excellent campaign performance.

(PRNewsfoto/ADA)
(PRNewsfoto/ADA)

The Google Partner badge is awarded to companies with expert-level Google Ads knowledge, but only a select few receive the Premier Partner status. The accolade further cements ADA's track record in delivering outstanding end-to-end digital and data-driven marketing and business solutions to clients.

As a Google Premier Partner, clients can trust in ADA's ability to deliver campaigns with high optimisation scores that consistently exceed the 70% requirement set by Google. These campaigns are led by ADA experts certified in Google's suite of products such as Search, Display, Video, Shopping, Mobile, Campaign Manager, DV360, and Analytics, to name a few.

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, ADA, said: "Receiving the Google Premier Partner badge is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clients in delivering business outcomes by combining data, media, content, and technology. I'm proud to say that 100% of our Ad Ops team, account managers, and media strategists are certified to continuously raise the bar in digital marketing."

To learn more about ADA's end-to-end digital marketing solutions, visit https://ada-asia.com/marketing-services/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics.

  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies.

  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation.

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

SOURCE ADA

