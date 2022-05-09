ADA and Treasure Data Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Enhance End-to-End Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the largest independent analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) business in the region, and Treasure Data, the leading global Customer Data Platform (CDP) company announced a strategic partnership to bring end-to-end enterprise customer-centric solutions to 10 markets across South and Southeast Asia, including South Korea. An industry-first move, this partnership will help enterprises enhance and personalise customer experience to improve the customer journey, communicate efficiently, and manage data gaps.

The customer journey is getting increasingly complex with customers now expecting deeper personalised content across multiple touchpoints. ADA and Treasure Data will provide strategic consultancy and create functional use cases with measurable return on investment. This includes setting up and deploying a CDP with a single customer view, supporting design and unifying data, activating platforms from media to mobile to web to CRO (conversion rate optimisation), and offering full technical support.

This partnership is made possible via the strategic investment by SoftBank Corp., bridging Treasure Data's smart CDP capabilities and ADA's analytics, data, and AI solutions with consumer models gleaned from 375 million consumer profiles on a monthly basis. Traditionally, solutions such as CDPs were exclusive to only larger enterprises, but with the joining of forces, this offering will empower SMEs to connect with their customers whilst scaling up their business.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions. Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to shape customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time.

