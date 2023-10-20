Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Adacel Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$23m - US$9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Adacel Technologies has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adacel Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Adacel Technologies.

What Can We Tell From Adacel Technologies' ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Adacel Technologies, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 40%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Adacel Technologies to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Adacel Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

