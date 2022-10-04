Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group Opens Scottsdale Location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group (Adagio), a healthcare consulting firm led by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN, has announced the opening of its new office in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm's healthcare consultants plan to work with hospitals, government agencies, long-term care facilities, clinics, and medical groups to help improve HR, management, business strategy, staffing, and EMR technology selection and implementation.

The Scottsdale office is Adagio's first in Arizona. Dr. Fuchs states that Adagio has been looking into the Sunbelt for some time and considered expanding in Las Vegas, Nevada, or Phoenix, Arizona, all of which have been the fastest growing metro areas in the United States for the past several years.

Adagio chose to open its new office in Scottsdale because of the close proximity of the Mayo Clinic, Banner, and Honor Health in the city. Mayo Clinic of North Phoenix is also in the process of expanding its patient-centered model of care and development of a transformative biotechnology corridor. "Additionally, North Phoenix is directly adjacent to North Scottsdale," says Adagio. "These factors made Scottsdale very attractive to us. After we settle into our new location, we plan to draw upon our decades of consulting expertise, which ranges from healthcare to management, to cultivate opportunities in the city and surrounding areas."

Dr. Fuchs and her staff will work with regional healthcare clients in Arizona to improve how doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals are recruited, hired, and retained. In doing so, it hopes to innovate solutions to fluctuating staffing shortages at medical facilities.

"Our ultimate goal is to enhance patient care by improving healthcare administration," Adagio states. "We look forward to getting to know our Scottsdale clients and assisting them with optimizing their daily operations."

About Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group was founded by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN to help transform America's healthcare industry. Adagio's team of industry professionals are working to improve daily processes for doctors, patients, and intermediaries. Through strategic changes, Adagio is eliminating outdated procedures from medical facilities and improving the overall care of patients.

