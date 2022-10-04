U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.75
    +13.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,616.00
    +78.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,347.25
    +61.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.70
    +7.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8500
    +0.2300 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,528.74
    +339.03 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.10
    +8.74 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.64
    +627.85 (+2.39%)
     

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group Opens Scottsdale Location

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group
·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group (Adagio), a healthcare consulting firm led by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN, has announced the opening of its new office in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm's healthcare consultants plan to work with hospitals, government agencies, long-term care facilities, clinics, and medical groups to help improve HR, management, business strategy, staffing, and EMR technology selection and implementation.

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture
Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

The Scottsdale office is Adagio's first in Arizona. Dr. Fuchs states that Adagio has been looking into the Sunbelt for some time and considered expanding in Las Vegas, Nevada, or Phoenix, Arizona, all of which have been the fastest growing metro areas in the United States for the past several years.

Adagio chose to open its new office in Scottsdale because of the close proximity of the Mayo Clinic, Banner, and Honor Health in the city. Mayo Clinic of North Phoenix is also in the process of expanding its patient-centered model of care and development of a transformative biotechnology corridor. "Additionally, North Phoenix is directly adjacent to North Scottsdale," says Adagio. "These factors made Scottsdale very attractive to us. After we settle into our new location, we plan to draw upon our decades of consulting expertise, which ranges from healthcare to management, to cultivate opportunities in the city and surrounding areas."

Dr. Fuchs and her staff will work with regional healthcare clients in Arizona to improve how doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals are recruited, hired, and retained. In doing so, it hopes to innovate solutions to fluctuating staffing shortages at medical facilities.

"Our ultimate goal is to enhance patient care by improving healthcare administration," Adagio states. "We look forward to getting to know our Scottsdale clients and assisting them with optimizing their daily operations."

About Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group

Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group was founded by Dr. Alena Fuchs DHA, MSN, RN to help transform America's healthcare industry. Adagio's team of industry professionals are working to improve daily processes for doctors, patients, and intermediaries. Through strategic changes, Adagio is eliminating outdated procedures from medical facilities and improving the overall care of patients.

For more information about Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group, please contact:
Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group
alenafuchs@adagioconsultinggroup.com
(775) 557-7791

SOURCE: Adagio Healthcare Consulting Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718695/Adagio-Healthcare-Consulting-Group-Opens-Scottsdale-Location

Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • US Supreme Court Turns Away Biogen's Last Effort To Reinstate Tecfidera Patent

    The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear the case related to reinstating the patent of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) blockbuster drug Tecfidera. The ruling clears the way for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) to continue marketing its generic version of the drug, launched more than two years ago. The justices turned away Biogen's appeal of a lower court's decision to invalidate the patent. Related: These Stocks Are On The Radar After Biogen-Eisai's Surprising Alzheimer's Trial Win. Biogen sued Mylan, n

  • How OPEC’s Production Cut Could Spark a Bigger Oil Rally

    OPEC’s meeting this week takes place against a gloomy background: A global economic meltdown has caused oil prices to fall even as Russia’s war against Ukraine has made supplies more uncertain than ever. Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude climbing to nearly $89 per barrel. Shares of oil companies also rose, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production exchange-traded fund (ticker: XOP) up 7%.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.