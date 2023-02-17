U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.58
    -18.83 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,768.16
    +71.31 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,755.09
    -100.74 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.14
    -4.07 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    -2.04 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1490
    +0.1990 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,416.44
    -460.06 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.38
    +14.05 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

AdAlta welcomes long-term support from Yuuwa Capital investors

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- AdAlta Ltd

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) CEO and managing director Tim Oldham joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to break down the Yuuwa Capital wind-up. Oldham says the company has welcomed support from two investors tied to the venture capital fund, who will join the registry as substantial shareholders. Beyond the wind-up, Oldham tells investors to watch this space, with more news to come from the biotech’s i-body pipeline.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/adalta-welcomes-long-term-support-from-yuuwa-capital-investors-280587417

Recommended Stories