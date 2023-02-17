AdAlta welcomes long-term support from Yuuwa Capital investors
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- AdAlta Ltd
AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) CEO and managing director Tim Oldham joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to break down the Yuuwa Capital wind-up. Oldham says the company has welcomed support from two investors tied to the venture capital fund, who will join the registry as substantial shareholders. Beyond the wind-up, Oldham tells investors to watch this space, with more news to come from the biotech’s i-body pipeline.
