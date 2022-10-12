Adam B: 'My coming out has helped other young people'

Adam B, a former Blue Peter presenter, came out to his fans in July

YouTube star Adam B has said he has been contacted by young people inspired by his decision to come out as gay earlier this year.

The 23-year-old from Londonderry told BBC Radio Foyle he was glad he could "be that person" for other people.

Some of the people who contacted him thanked him for giving them courage.

The presenter, whose full name is Adam Beales, has 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for his prank videos and presenting CBBC programmes.

He came out to his family privately and then to his fans in a video featuring his boyfriend.

"I waved a pride flag in the video and said I'm gay," Adam said. "Those words alone are now helping people," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"I've been on a journey to get millions of views. That's great but it's not all what life is about."

"What's actually important is who is around you and facing the challenges that come your way.

"The response in Derry alone has been amazing. I can't compare it to anything or anywhere else," he said.

'I knew I wasn't the only person'

He added that more people have been telling him their own coming out stories.

"I knew I wasn't the only person in the same situation. By speaking out I now feel like a shining a light for other people and that's a really good thing.

"People are coming forward talking about situations I was once in. I'm delighted to be that person for them."

Adam is a former co-presenter of Blue Peter and also worked on the panel show The Dog Ate My Homework on CBBC.

It was confirmed at the start of October that Adam would star in a new BBC children's programme with his brother Callum called Bro's in Control.