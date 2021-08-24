U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

ADAM elements Launches OMNIA Q5, World's First 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

2 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAM elements, an Apple peripherals manufacturer, launches its new all-in-one solution for Apple enthusiasts, the OMNIA Q5, a 5-in-1 wireless charging station.

ADAM elements launches its new all-in-one solution for Apple enthusiasts, the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 wireless charging station.

The OMNIA Q5 power station is specifically designed to support iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods and Apple Pencil simultaneously while providing optimum chargeability, storage convenience and ergonomic with the necessary safety features in place.

One-stop centre
A first in the industry to integrate iPad charging into a station, the anti-slip and rubberized OMNIA Q5 supports iPads sized below 12.9 inches that charges via a USB-C port and ergonomic for better viewability.

The charging station also supports USB Type-A and Type-C connectors compatible with all Apple Watch series while eliminating the need for converters.

Wireless convenience
The OMNIA Q5 supports wireless charging for iPhone and AirPods. The iPhone charging pad acts as a stand and charging dock, and is removable for independent use while providing outputs up to 15 watts with a dual-coil Qi support.

With a dedicated magnetic Apple Pencil slot at the front for charging and storing convenience, the OMNIA Q5 can wirelessly charge five devices simultaneously.

"Leveraging ADAM elements' experience in research and development has led to OMNIA Q5 having several class-leading safety features. Consumer technology and solutions are driven by convenience and multi-facets. With the OMNIA Q5, we believe tech enthusiasts will be able to solve their daily electronic needs," said Alan Chang, Chief Executive Officer of ADAM elements.

The wireless charging station is also equipped with Foreign Object Detection, an automatic overheat and overcharge protection function, and a three-year warranty.

The OMNIA Q5 includes a:

  • Wireless charging station,

  • Wireless charging pad,

  • Silicone Apple Watch charging ring,

  • Silicone Samsung Watch charging ring (for 46mm charging cable),

  • 120cm USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

ADAM elements has launched a Kickstarter campaign that is offering an early bird special of 50% off on the latest OMNIA Q5.

For more information, visit https://adamele.com/OwHTz.

About ADAM elements

ADAM elements, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of peripherals and accessories for Apple products, provides high quality goods specifically designed for Apple gadgets ranging from cables and chargers to USB hubs and battery packs. ADAM elements have been recognized over the years for quality and reliability by international organizations such as the German Design Awards, Computex d&i Awards and Red Dot Design Awards.


Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-elements-launches-omnia-q5-worlds-first-5-in-1-wireless-charging-station-301361658.html

SOURCE Adam Elements

