Adam Minter: The Promise of Autonomous Vehicles for Rural America

Sea Change Radio
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Sea Change Radio

Have you ever been so tired behind the wheel that you needed to pull over to rest? Well, that's one of the problems autonomous or self-driving vehicles promise to eliminate. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adam Minter about the world of autonomous vehicles. We examine the impact autonomous vehicles might have on rural America, look at an appealing test program in a sparsely populated area of Minnesota, and explore how the elimination of drivers might assist those who cannot - or should not - be driving.

Sea Change Radio, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sea Change Radio on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sea Change Radio
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sea-change-radio
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sea Change Radio



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735055/Adam-Minter-The-Promise-of-Autonomous-Vehicles-for-Rural-America

