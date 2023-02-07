U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.52
    +55.44 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,159.36
    +268.34 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.13
    +224.68 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,965.24
    +7.52 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    +3.20 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.10
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1060
    -1.5010 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,194.86
    +178.04 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.06
    +8.11 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Adam Neumann Says His Apartments Will Make Tenants Want to Plunge Their Own Toilets

Ellen Huet
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In Adam Neumann’s residential real estate company Flow, he’s hoping that if his residents “feel” like owners — regardless of their actual equity ownership — they will plunge their own toilets instead of calling the superintendent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That was one of the takeaways from a talk Neumann gave at a conference organized by Flow’s major venture capital backer, Andreessen Horowitz. The investor released new footage this week from the closed-door event, which took place in November, the first time Neumann spoke at length about his business.

Neumann had remained tight-lipped about what Flow actually does ever since Andreessen Horowitz invested $350 million in August. Flow will own and operate multifamily residential apartment buildings and has plans to debut in cities such as Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami; and Nashville, Tennessee. Even in the new video, which runs for more than 50 minutes, Neumann is coy about core aspects of the business, such as how Flow will simulate ownership for tenants while maintaining control of the buildings.

The idea of monetizing “community” was a major selling point of Neumann’s last business, WeWork. Although he was ousted as chief executive officer of WeWork in 2019, he hasn’t given up on the notion. Flow’s goal, he explained, is “to find a way to share with the resident a portion of the value that they create.” That value “is going to make them feel ownership. And it’s not just ownership — ‘I feel like I’m part of something’ — it’s ‘I actually own part of something.’”

Neumann quickly added that “the word ownership is a very complicated word.” But, he continued, “if there’s perceived value and if that value appreciates over time, then I feel like I’m part of a community.”

An important element of the business proposition is that renters who stay longer are more profitable, Neumann said. His theory is that people who feel a sense of ownership will stick around.

The plunger factor would be an added benefit for Flow. “If you’re in an apartment building and you’re a renter and your toilet gets clogged, you call the super,” he said. “If you’re in your own apartment, and you bought it and you own it and your toilet gets clogged, you take the plunger.” That’s the difference, he said, “when feeling like you own something.”

Broadly speaking, Flow will have four pillars, he explained: a branded property management company that runs its buildings, a real estate fund that owns the buildings, a financial services company and a “mechanism that’s going to take some of the value and share it with the value creators.”

The project, and the language that Neumann uses to talk about it, reflects some of his personal interests. Flow, he said, will offer an “elevated experience” to renters; under his watch, WeWork famously made its mission statement “to elevate the world’s consciousness.” When discussing Flow’s financial services arm, he said, “We think of it as financial wellness” — WeWork’s wellness offerings went as far as to include a WeWork gym and wellness center.

Since leaving WeWork, Neumann has gotten into crypto, and Flow’s financial services arm will include a digital wallet for handling cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported last year. During the event, he didn’t go into details about crypto or how it might play a role in Flow’s financial-wellness product or its twist on property ownership.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbike Sinks After SPAC-Deal Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq debut of a Japanese maker of $555,000 flying motorbikes was a dud after its tie-up with a blank check that valued the company at more than $600 million failed to shake off the gloom surrounding SPAC mergers.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChi

  • IRS Hobby vs. Business: What It Means For Taxes

    Operating a business on the side can give you valuable tax deductions as well as extra income. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decides if the business is actually a hobby or not. If the IRS says it is, you … Continue reading → The post IRS Hobby vs. Business: What It Means for Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon's Ad Business Is Firing on All Cylinders

    The e-commerce giant has been quietly building an ad business that is taking market share from some of the biggest digital advertising companies in the world.

  • Hypemachine launches a PR subscription platform with a powerhouse network of top PR executives from bluechip agencies such as Edelman, FleishmanHillard, and Ogilvy

    Hypemachine’s network of over 60 senior PR associates has advised brands such as Google, GE, Samsung, Unilever, Netflix, Salesforce, and Amazon

  • Washington is not meeting the needs of small businesses, new survey finds

    Small businesses give the federal government a C grade or below, according to the survey.

  • How hard is it to get a business loan?

    The difficulty of getting a business loan depends on your company’s financial health and business history.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Microsoft takes aim at Google with launch of new ChatGPT-powered Bing, Edge browser

    Microsoft fired its latest salvo against rival Google on Tuesday, debuting a new version of its Bing search engine powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, a more powerful version of its popular ChatGPT natural language AI technology.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Biden’s one-size-fits-all plan to protect renters comes 'at the expense' of mom-and-pop landlords — what to do if you still want to slice up a piece of the real estate pie

    Rule changes living rent-free in your mind? Perhaps it's time for a more passive approach.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Here's Why Zoom Stock Suddenly Soared Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce.

  • Where Will Intel Be in 3 Years?

    In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.

  • Should You Worry About the Slowdown at Amazon's Cloud Business?

    It's added to Amazon's overall costs -- from transporting goods to running warehouses. The bright spot always has been Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). First, let's talk about how AWS generally fits into the Amazon earnings picture.

  • Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Dividend Up

    Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) fourth-quarter results benefit from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by poor underwriting results and deteriorated combined ratio.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models

    LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give