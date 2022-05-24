U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.33
    -41.42 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,833.40
    -46.84 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,273.31
    -261.97 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.83
    -38.93 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    -0.45 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.35 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7540
    -0.1050 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7500
    -1.1380 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,437.38
    -689.20 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -0.93 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Adam Neumann's blockchain-based redemption story now sponsored by a16z

Anita Ramaswamy
·2 min read

In a classic "pivot to crypto to reinvent yourself" moment, controversial WeWork founder Adam Neumann recently launched a startup, Flowcarbon, to sell tokenized carbon credits on the blockchain.

Venture capitalists just can't seem to get enough of Neumann and his spouse/co-founder, Rebekah, who started the company alongside its CEO Dana Gibber and two others, Caroline Klatt and Ilan Stern. Now, Flowcarbon says it has raised $70 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz's crypto division (a16z crypto) through a combination of traditional VC equity and a token sale.

General Catalyst, Samsung Next, 166 2nd, Sam and Ashley Levinson, RSE Ventures and Allegory Labs participated alongside a16z in the venture round, the company said, with Fifth Wall, Box Group and the Celo Foundation taking part in the token sale.

Flowcarbon's protocol helps projects sell tokenized carbon credits to companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. The credits can then be traded on crypto exchanges, the company says.

Why put these credits on-chain, though? Proponents, including Gibber, say doing so allows projects that provide these credits to more easily raise capital and boosts transparency for buyers.

Of the total funds raised in this round, $32 million came from venture capital firms and $38 million from the sale of Flowcarbon's Goddess Nature Token (GNT), a crypto token on the Celo blockchain backed by carbon credits, Reuters reported. GNT's underlying carbon credits are pre-certified by industry groups including Verra, Gold Standard, Climate Action Reserve and the American Carbon Registry and are then sold in bundles to companies, according to Reuters.

Gibber told Reuters that carbon credit providers pay a 2% tokenization fee to Flowcarbon to sell their credits on-chain, lower than the cost they'd incur when selling these credits through traditional channels, which can be up to 30% of the project value.

The credit can also be isolated from the bundle and delivered physically to a token holder if that holder wants to sell it off-chain, according to Gibber.

The company is playing in a crowded space, as lots of startups have hopped on board with crypto's regenerative finance (ReFi) movement, which seeks to leverage blockchain technology to solve environmental issues. Projects like Toucan, Regen, Moss and KlimaDAO are all working on crypto-based carbon credit solutions.

A private sale of Flowcarbon's GNT token ends in two days, and the company is currently allowing people to pre-register for an upcoming public sale of GNT, according to its website.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Neumann-backed climate tech venture Flowcarbon raises $70 million

    Flowcarbon, a blockchain-enabled carbon credit trading platform backed by WeWork founder Adam Neumann, has raised $70 million in its first major funding round, its chief executive told Reuters. The company aims to tap into the growing market for carbon credits companies buy to offset their greenhouse gas emissions as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy in the fight against climate change. To help fix this, Flowcarbon lets project developers sell their carbon credits through tokens, digital assets stored and traded using blockchain technology, allowing them to access cheaper funding and scale their projects more quickly.

  • DeFi Trading Hub Uniswap Surpasses $1T in Lifetime Volume

    Uniswap's milestone comes as the decentralized exchange continues its march across Web 3.

  • A first in Yellowstone, as man in Tesla proves his ‘ingenuity’

    A frequent visitor to Yellowstone National Park was driving in Lamar Valley when he made an odd sighting that proved not odd at all.

  • Jefferies Moves Banking Services to Cloud in Deal With Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is moving its information-technology services to the cloud in partnership with Amazon.com Inc. Most Read from BloombergSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $160 Billion on Snap WarningTech Drags Down US Stocks While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapThe move is the latest among financial firms

  • Alibaba Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    The Chinese economy’s growth has been decelerating and the recent Covid-driven lockdowns have further impacted growth. China Commerce is particularly feeling the effect and that in turn is impacting Alibaba (BABA). The company is set to post F4Q22 earnings on Thursday, May 26, and Truist’s top analyst Youssef Squali thinks that any short-term guidance "will likely show continued challenges across BABA's various segments.” “While the government is reportedly looking into measures to re-open the e

  • Redbox is the dumbest meme stock yet

    Redbox is surging in the stock market even though it'll eventually close out at $.49 in a few months

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • Hourly workers also seeking flexible work arrangements, Instawork CEO says

    Instawork Co-Founder & CEO Sumir Meghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss addressing hiring needs, wage inflation, the labor force participation rate, economic opportunities, and the outlook for the labor market.

  • ‘I was a jerk:’ Author explores how to deal with toxic coworkers

    In her new book “Jerks at Work: Toxic Coworkers and What to Do About Them,” Tessa White divulges strategies for dealing with jerks who make work miserable.

  • Why Cruise Stocks Like Carnival and Norwegian Sank Today

    To put it tactfully, cruise ship operator stocks haven't been very popular with investors over the past few years. The prognosticator lowered his price targets for both Carnival and Norwegian Monday morning before market open. In his opinion, Carnival is now worth $18 per share; previously, Didora's level was $22.

  • Why Micron, AMD, and Nvidia Stocks Retreated Today

    Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.

  • How Upstart's Credit-Quality Issues Could Cut Into Growth This Year

    The Kroll Bond Rating Agency recently raised its loss expectations on the recent Upstart asset-backed securitization.

  • Why Fisker Shares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) fell as much as 15% on Tuesday after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced plans to sell $350 million worth of additional shares into the market. The move comes just weeks after company officials implied they would not have to go to market with additional shares, and it likely caught investors off guard. Fisker is one of a number of electric vehicle start-ups attempting to bring an automobile to market.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

    Many stocks in the technology sector have been sliding over the past several weeks and months. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one that reversed its downtrend after it reported first-quarter results on May 11. Momentum off the stock's all-time low continued when the CEO added another 1 million shares to his holdings, and the company made progress to solidify plans and incentives with the state of Georgia for a second production facility.

  • In a ‘baby with the bathwater’ market, here are a dozen unfairly punished stocks, ripe for a bounce

    Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.

  • Down 87%, This Growth Stock Might Be Ready for a Comeback

    This company is operating in the fastest-growing segment of the $10 trillion global payments industry.

  • 6 Tech Stocks To Buy Today According To Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 6 tech stocks to buy today according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 3 Tech Stocks To Buy Today According To Billionaire David Tepper. Legendary investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of the […]

  • ‘Markets are imploding’ because the Fed isn’t doing its job, says billionaire investor Bill Ackman

    The market spiral will end “when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do ‘whatever it takes,’” says billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

  • Inflation may be a lot lower than anyone thinks — even the Fed

    U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.

  • Snap CEO warns on earnings, social media stocks dive premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss social media stocks tanking premarket after Snap's CEO warned about earnings.