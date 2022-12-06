U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,035.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,816.00
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.80
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    +0.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8790
    +0.1940 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,024.92
    -300.02 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.14
    -9.08 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.36
    -8.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

ADAMA to Acquire AgriNova New Zealand Ltd.

·3 min read

This acquisition is expected to strengthen ADAMA's position in New Zealand and pave its expansion into Biologicals

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the acquisition of AgriNova New Zealand, Ltd – known as Grochem New Zealand (hereafter referred to as "Grochem"). Grochem is a company that develops, manufactures and sells crop protection products, plant growth regulators, biosolutions and plant nutritional's primarily in the horticulture segment. This acquisition will enable ADAMA to grow its product portfolio in the New Zealand market and pave its expansion into the complementary segments of biologicals, plant nutrition and Plant Growth Regulators (PGR).

Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo
Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo

Grochem's product portfolio targets the horticulture market, complementing ADAMA's focus in New Zealand on row crops and fodder markets, and opening up a new, important market segment for ADAMA. Grochem's expertise in biologicals plant nutrition and PGR is in line with ADAMA's aim to increase its activities in the emerging market of biological products, increasing its offering that supports sustainable food production.

Darrin Hines, CEO of ADAMA Australia & New Zealand, said, "We are delighted to bring Grochem into the ADAMA family. Grochem's position in New Zealand, with its exceptional products and strong brand, will bolster ADAMA's long-term growth there and globally. Grochem's close relationships with local growers and distribution partners along with its effective portfolio of biologicals, aligns harmoniously with ADAMA's global strategy."

George McHardy at Grochem, said, "Joining forces with ADAMA gives us a larger global reach and allows our products to reach a wider audience. We are excited to become part of a company with the same value system and care for customers that has always been part of the Grochem brand."

About AgriNova

AgriNova (Grochem) is a wholly owned company with its head office and production site in Wellington, New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is focused on the sale and distribution of crop protection products in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Chile.

In business for nearly three decades, Grochem has pioneered the development and registration of sustainable crop solution options for New Zealand's local market primarily for pipfruit, kiwifruit orchards and vineyards.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise
Public Relations
Email: pr@adama.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adama-to-acquire-agrinova-new-zealand-ltd-301695396.html

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Why Monday’s stock-market rout should be a wake up call for investors

    Investors getting complacent after the recent stock-market rally should look at Monday's punishing selloff and worry, several strategists told MarketWatch.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.