ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "WHERE ARE YOUR FAVORITE PLACES TO HAVE SEX IN PUBLIC?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that asks adults about their favorite places to have sex in public. And their responses might shock you!

Adam &amp; Eve LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/Adam &amp; Eve)
While only 46% of those polled admitted they enjoyed sex in public places, of those who indulged in less discreet lovemaking venues, their choice of location is as follows:

Parked car                46%
In the woods             26%
In a park                   20%
At the beach             18%
Workplace/office      12%
Public bathroom       12%
Movie theater           7%
Airplane                    4%
Taxi/cab                    3%
Church                     2%

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, says, "Many people enjoy the idea of public sex because it can feel like an erotic roller coaster, tapping into a taboo fantasy. However, there are real legal implications of getting caught. If couples want some racy, but safer, alternatives, consider secluded backyards or parked cars with concealed driveways."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products to enhance any encounter, mood or location."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamevecom-asks-where-are-your-favorite-places-to-have-sex-in-public-301608652.html

SOURCE adameve.com

