Adamis Pharmaceuticals Submits Fast Track Application to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) today announced the submission of a Fast Track Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tempol for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Tempol is currently being studied in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. Tempol has been shown to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant activity. Although recent oral antiviral drugs have been approved by the FDA, the Company believes that Tempol would provide an unmet medical need because of its unique mechanism of action and safety profile.



Shyam Kottilil, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), Chief of the Division of Clinical Care and Research at UMSOM’s Institute of Human Virology, and Principal Investigator for the ongoing Tempol clinical trial, commented: “We are currently observing extremely high COVID-19 infection rates and we urgently need additional safe and effective oral agents. I am pleased with the conduct of the ongoing clinical trial thus far. If positive effects are observed and result from Tempol’s ongoing clinical trial, I believe that this drug should be expedited through the approval process. Tempol as an oral antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent may be an important countermeasure, if proven safe and effective in this trial.”

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented, “Our ongoing clinical trial is continuing, as we see a surge in COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide. Concerns have been expressed about potential safety questions for EUA approved antivirals such as mutagenesis and drug-drug interactions ( Molnupiravir: long-term safety questions linger as approvals approach (pharmaceutical-technology.com) ) (https://www.fda.gov/media/155050/download). We are thus applying for Fast Track designation to the FDA to expedite the regulatory approval pathway for Tempol. Because Tempol has both anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects, we believe that Tempol fulfills an unmet medical need as an oral agent, focusing on multiple aspects of the pathogenesis of COVID-19 disease.”

Recently, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlighted Tempol as a potential home antiviral treatment for COVID-19 (https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/tempol-potential-home-treatment-covid-19).

The Company also recently announced (https://ir.adamispharmaceuticals.com/news-releases/news-release-details/adamis-pharmaceuticals-announces-publication-human-immune) the results of a published study in collaboration with Stanford University researchers suggesting that Tempol has strong, broad in-vitro anti-cytokine activity. Suppression of inflammatory cytokines with an antioxidant may be a beneficial treatment strategy in COVID-19 infection.

About the Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial

Additional information about the trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04729595.

Adamis has licensed exclusive worldwide rights under patents, patent applications and related know-how of the third part licensor relating to Tempol for certain licensed fields including the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19, and for the reduction of radiation-induced dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

About Fast Track Designation

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review, of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose is to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. Fast Track addresses a broad range of serious conditions and the request can be initiated by the drug company at any time during the development process. FDA will review the request and decide based on whether the drug fills an unmet medical need in a serious condition. Once a drug receives Fast Track designation, early and frequent communication between the FDA and the drug company is encouraged throughout the entire drug development and review process.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI™ (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose (https://www.zimhi.com/). Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

