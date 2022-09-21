U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.00
    +14.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,918.00
    +117.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.00
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.80
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    +2.02 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    +12.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9910
    -0.0062 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.94
    +1.18 (+4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0340
    +0.3310 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,160.92
    -74.15 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -2.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.22
    +65.56 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Adamis Provides Update on the Phase 2/3 Trial of Tempol in COVID-19 Positive High-Risk Subjects

0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·5 min read
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

  • Interim data from the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Tempol did not demonstrate statistical significance of its primary endpoint of clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at day 14 versus placebo

  • Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommends halting the trial

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that the third planned interim analysis of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial examining the effects of Tempol in high risk subjects with early COVID-19 infection did not achieve its primary endpoint, as measured by comparing the rate of sustained clinical resolution of symptoms of COVID-19 at day 14 of Tempol versus placebo. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended that the study be halted early due to lack of efficacy. The DSMB did note that no safety concerns were identified in the subjects that received Tempol. Based on the recommendation from the DSMB, the Company has halted the trial and will now evaluate the unblinded data from the trial to determine the next developmental steps for Tempol.

“We are obviously disappointed that the study did not meet its endpoints,” said Ron Moss, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Adamis. “Much of the preclinical work on Tempol for COVID-19 examined the effects of the drug on severe illness. This trial did not meet its primary endpoint, but we are exploring the possibility that vaccinations and the less virulent variants (Omicron) during the trial period may have obscured an effect of Tempol. This speculation is based on the lower-than-expected observed hospitalization rate in this trial (less than 1%) compared to other COVID-19 treatment trials. We will continue to analyze the data to determine if we believe Tempol can be utilized in other COVID patient populations including those with more severe illness or immunocompromised. I would like to thank our clinical research partners, the trial investigators and all the trial subjects for their participation.”

David J. Marguglio, Adamis’ CEO added, “Though we are certainly frustrated with these results, we remain bullish on ZIMHI® (launched in 2022) and SYMJEPI® and our team is focused on increasing sales and improving manufacturing efficiencies for our commercial products.”

Phase 2/3 Trial

The trial “A Phase 2/3, Adaptive, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Examine the Effects of Tempol (MBM-02) in Subjects With COVID-19 Infection” was designed to enroll approximately 248 high risk subjects with early COVID-19 infection age 18 years of age and older. Eligible subjects with positive COVID-19 infection within five days of study entry plus at least one co-morbidity were randomized one-to-one to receive either Tempol or placebo. Co-morbidities include age of 65 or older, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cancer, immunodeficiency and in the opinion of the investigator the risk factor is not acutely life-threatening. Patients randomized to Tempol received 800mg daily in two divided oral doses of 400mg capsules for up to 21 days. Similarly, placebo capsules were administered twice daily to subjects in the placebo group for up to 21 days.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial has been conducted. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to statements concerning the following matters: the next developmental steps for Tempol; possible factors affecting the results of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol; possible use of Tempol in other COVID patients including those with more severe illness; the Company’s beliefs concerning the mechanisms of action, safety and effectiveness of Tempol; the Company's beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; and the Company’s believes concerning improvement of manufacturing efficiencies for its commercial products. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Adamis’ actual results to be materially different from the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. There are no assurances concerning the next developmental steps for Tempol; that vaccinations or less virulent variants of COVID-19 during the trial period affected the results of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial; that the Company will explore the use of Tempol with other categories of COVID patients; or that sales of the Company’s commercial products will increase or that manufacturing efficiencies will be achieved. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we have sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 'Wait Until 8th' pledge encourages parents to delay children's smartphone usage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the "Wait Until 8th" pledge that encourages parents to delay their children's smartphone usage until they're in eighth grade or 14-years of age.

  • High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead

    Last month, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he issued a blunt warning: The Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, he said, would “bring some pain" for Americans. When the Fed ends its latest meeting Wednesday and Powell holds a news conference, Americans will likely get a better idea of how much pain could be in store. Many Fed watchers, though, will be paying particular attention to Powell's words at a news conference afterward.

  • Russia moves to formally annex swathes of Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is pondering his next steps. In what appeared to be choreographed requests, Russian-backed officials across 15% of Ukrainian territory - an area about the size of Hungary or Portugal - lined up to request referendums on joining Russia.

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants

    China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose comp

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Help Retirees Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • FDA Warns Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil. For Real.

    The regulatory agency cautioned that the practice of misusing nonprescription drugs as part of social-media challenges is unsafe.

  • Blood Tests for Cancer Look More Competitive. What It Means for Illumina’s Antitrust Fight.

    The gene-sequencing company is fighting antitrust regulators on two continents as it seeks to hold on to Grail, which it bought last year.

  • FDA Baby Formula Oversight Is Criticized in Internal Review

    Numerous shortcomings including outdated technology hampered response to this year’s nationwide shortage.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval was based on results from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial, which showed that one intramuscular dose of Evusheld provided clinically and statist

  • South Beach Butt Lift: Inside the New BBL Procedure Taking Over Miami

    BBLs are the wave right now.

  • U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply

    Some U.S. pharmacies like CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported on Tuesday that government supply of Moderna's updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country. In a statement late on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it authorized ten batches of Moderna's updated booster shots made at a Catalent facility in Indiana after it deemed them safe to use. The Catalent facility is currently not authorized by the FDA to manufacture Moderna's updated booster shots and the regulator said the company requested it to authorize these batches in light of the current supply issues.

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Women and smokers at highest risk of dying early from type 2 diabetes

    Around 90 per cent of diabetes diagnoses in the UK are type 2

  • Bluebird Bio Gets FDA Approval for $3 Million Gene Therapy, Breaking Its Own Price Record

    The news sent the shares sharply higher in premarket trading, but they had lost those gains, and more, by early afternoon.

  • Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Brain Disease Receives Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s shares fell Monday after US regulators approved its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease with a warning about cancer risks and under the condition that the drugmaker can show that it works long term.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak I

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's hard to imagine a world in which pharmaceutical spending doesn't increase year in and year out.

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).