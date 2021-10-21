U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    -0.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0130
    -0.3160 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,745.50
    -3,165.65 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.26
    -44.39 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

·2 min read
In this article:
BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 14.9%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 15.9% and 14.9%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.4%.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)
Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 28.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 30.0% and 28.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 29.4%.

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Net assets

$2,538,318,809

$2,053,552,203

Shares outstanding

111,027,198

108,731,167

Net asset value per share

$22.86

$18.89

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 27, 2021.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
800.638.2479 │ investorrelations@adamsfunds.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-diversified-equity-fund-reports-nine-month-results-301406178.html

SOURCE Adams Funds

