U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    -0.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0100
    -0.3190 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,745.50
    -3,165.65 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.26
    -44.39 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 33.8%. This compares to a total return of 33.4% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 40.8%.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)
Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 64.8%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was 64.5%. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 69.6%.

"Our Fund's performance of 33.8% exceeded our benchmark for the first nine months of 2021," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds. "Our investments in the Exploration and Production group were the strongest contributors to overall performance."

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Net assets

$434,783,848

$275,792,627

Shares outstanding

24,084,964

23,822,808

Net asset value per share

$18.05

$11.58

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 27, 2021.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
800.638.2479
investorrelations@adamsfunds.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-natural-resources-fund-reports-nine-month-results-301406184.html

SOURCE Adams Funds

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Third-Quarter Targets But Stock Falls

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars +350%, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 356% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Snap shares drop 25% as revenue falls short, Apple privacy bites ads business

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. Shares of Snap dropped 25% in trading after the bell. The Santa Monica, California-based company said that issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, which caused companies to pull back on their advertising spending.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • OneMain Holdings Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

    OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings driven by robust growth in receivables, aided by the company’s strategic initiatives and a rebound in economic conditions. However, shares of the consumer finance and insurance company fell 1.5% in Wednesday’s extended trading. In Q3, adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share beat analysts’ expectations of $2.29 per share. The company reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the prior-year period. Net interest income

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • fuboTV Expected to Reach 2 Million Subscribers By 2025, Says Analyst

    The argument against fuboTV (FUBO) generally rests on its perceived lack of ability to eventually become a profitable company. Its detractors see the business as based on wafer thin margins and faced with competition from bigger and better funded entities offering similar services. The retort, however, along with the sport-focused streamer’s increasingly impressive set of metrics is that the company is well-positioned to benefit from a rising secular trend – the move from linear TV to CTV (conne

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NOW Inc. ( NYSE:DNOW ) by taking the expected future...

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.