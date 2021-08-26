Adams and Reese Celebrates Milestone 70th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams and Reese LLP marks 70 years of service to businesses, organizations, and professionals in 2021, as the firm reaches a significant milestone in its history. The firm was launched with a shared vision for excellence in law and a client-focused mindset that remains to this day. Often recognized for its performance, reputation, contributions, and experience, Adams and Reese has helped clients through natural disasters, economic uncertainty, and industry-specific crises that have challenged clients and even changed the way businesses operate.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary,” said Gif Thornton, the firm’s managing partner. “The growth and success of Adams and Reese are the results of our excellent partners and employees and their commitment to our clients and each other. Most of all, we are grateful for the continued opportunity to serve our clients, whether we have worked alongside them to ensure their success for the past six months or the past 60-plus years. We thank them for the privilege of serving as their trusted counsel and zealous advocates. We look forward to a bright future working together to ensure the continued success of our clients and the cities in which we live.”

To commemorate its 70 years of service and growth throughout the Southeast United States, Adams and Reese has marked the occasion with a logo featuring a seal and the milestone anniversary of the partnership. This seal symbolizes the firm’s continued work to benefit clients and people throughout the Southeast and signifies we are all connected as one. Also, in connection with the anniversary, the firm has coordinated activities firm-wide to benefit students returning to the classroom this month. Each office identified an organization or school (in some cases, a client) to support in various ways — including school supply drives, paying off student lunch debts, and more.

The firm traces its roots to St. Clair Adams, Sr., who served as New Orleans District Attorney from 1908-1912, establishing himself as one of Louisiana’s most distinguished trial attorneys. In 1943, Adams welcomed his son, St. Clair, Jr., and W. Ford Reese, into his practice. Then, in 1951, St. Clair Adams and W. Ford Reese announced the formation of the Adams and Reese partnership to engage in the general practice of law at the 1808 National Bank of Commerce Building in New Orleans.

In the years that followed, Adams and Reese has expanded its footprint throughout the Southeast and Washington, D.C., serving a broad client base in a range of legal and government relations matters. The firm has long been recognized on The American Lawyer’s Am Law 200, a list of the nation’s largest law firms ranked by revenue.

More recently, Adams and Reese has led the way in partnering with clients through AdvanceLaw — an innovative network designed to transform the way law firms deliver services and buyers of legal services connect with providers. This partnership is just one example of how Adams and Reese focuses on the future of legal services delivery and the changing business landscape.

In addition to being an industry leader, Adams and Reese has a storied history of giving back to the communities it serves through its HUGS corporate philanthropy program and its CA&RES pro bono initiative. The firm’s employees have dedicated thousands of hours to serve people in need in our communities as well as to ensure equal access to justice.

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Adams and Reese is developing special programs to further the firm’s tradition of giving back to the community. For more information on Adams and Reese and its philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.adamsandreese.com.

ABOUT ADAMS AND REESE LLP

Adams and Reese (http://www.adamsandreese.com) is a multidisciplinary law firm with nearly 270 attorneys and advisors strategically located throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C. The American Lawyer includes Adams and Reese on its distinguished list of the nation’s top law firms, the Am Law 200. The National Law Journal also includes the firm among the top 200 on the NLJ 500 list of the nation’s largest law firms.

