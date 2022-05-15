U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.00 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.29 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1500
    +0.7570 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,292.90
    +828.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.95 (+2.64%)
     

Adani to Acquire Holcim's Stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC Limited

·6 min read

Largest Ever Acquisition in India's Infra and Materials space valued at USD 10.5 billion

Editor's Synopsis

  • Acquisition propels Adani into the cement business, and will establish its new materials, metal and mining vertical

  • With this, Adani is now India's second largest cement manufacturer (capacity ~70 MTPA)

AHMEDABAD, India, May 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Adani Family, through an offshore special purpose vehicle, announced that it had entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Ltd's entire stake in two of India's leading cement companies – Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Mr Gautam Adani Chairman Adani Group with Mr Jan Jenisch CEO Holcim Limited (PRNewsfoto/Adani Enterprise Limited)
Mr Gautam Adani Chairman Adani Group with Mr Jan Jenisch CEO Holcim Limited (PRNewsfoto/Adani Enterprise Limited)

Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds 63.19% in Ambuja Cements and 54.53% in ACC (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements). The value for the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is USD ~10.5 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani, and India's largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space.

"Our move into the cement business is yet another validation of our belief in our nation's growth story," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Not only is India expected to remain one of the world's largest demand-driven economies for several decades, India also continues to be the world's second largest cement market and yet has less than half of the global average per capita cement consumption. In statistical comparison, China's cement consumption is over 7x that of India's. When these factors are combined with the several adjacencies of our existing businesses that include the Adani Group's ports and logistics business, energy business, and real estate business, we believe that we will be able to build a uniquely integrated and differentiated business model and set ourselves up for significant capacity expansion."

Mr Adani added, "Holcim's global leadership in cement production and sustainability best practices brings to us some of the cutting-edge technologies that will allow us to accelerate the path to greener cement production. In addition, Ambuja Cements and ACC are two of the strongest brands recognized across India. When augmented with our renewable power generation footprint, we gain a big headstart in the decarbonization journey that is a must for cement production. This combination of all our capabilities makes me confident that we will be able to establish the cleanest and most sustainable cement manufacturing processes that will meet or exceed global benchmarks."

"I am delighted that the Adani Group is acquiring our business in India to lead its next era of growth," said Mr Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim Limited. "Mr Gautam Adani is a highly recognized business leader in India who shares our deep commitment to sustainability, people and communities. I would like to thank our 10,000 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am confident that the Adani Group is the perfect home for them as well as our customers to continue to thrive."

With India's cement consumption at just 242 kg per capita, as compared to the global average of 525 kg per capita, there is significant potential for the growth of the cement sector in India. The tailwinds of rapid urbanization, the growing middle class and affordable housing together with the post-pandemic recovery in construction and other infrastructure sectors are expected to continue driving the growth of the cement sector over the next several decades.

Ambuja Cements and ACC currently have a combined installed production capacity of ~70 MTPA. The two companies are among the strongest brands in India with immense depth of manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, represented by their 23 cement plants, 14 grinding stations, 80 ready-mix concrete plants and over 50,000 channel partners across India.

Both Ambuja and ACC will benefit from synergies with the integrated Adani infrastructure platform, especially in the areas of raw material, renewable power and logistics, where Adani Portfolio companies have vast experience and deep expertise. This will enable higher margins and return on capital employed for the two companies. The Companies will also benefit from Adani's focus on ESG, Circular Economy and Capital Management Philosophy. The businesses will continue to be deeply aligned to UN Sustainability Development Goals with clear focus on SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions.

About Adani

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Adani is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Resources, Power Generation and Distribution, Renewable Energy, Gas and Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, and other sectors.

Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of 'Nation Building' and 'Growth with Goodness' – a guiding principle for sustainable growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR programmes based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values. For more information, please visit www.adani.com

Media inquiries: Roy Paul I roy.paul@adani.com I 91-79-25556628

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success.

The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.holcim.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818258/Adani_Enterprise_Limited_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

Adani Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Adani Enterprise Limited)
Adani Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Adani Enterprise Limited)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adani-to-acquire-holcims-stake-in-ambuja-cements-and-acc-limited-301547512.html

SOURCE Adani Enterprise Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/15/c3077.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to J

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • World's Richest Family Bet on Munis, Japanese Stocks, Coinbase

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the Walton family ramped up its position in a U.S. municipal bond fund and added a sizable stake in Japanese equities, while also betting on small-cap stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. before tumultuous declines. Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom; Will The New Stock Market Rally Gain Momentum?

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeNATO Lauds Hist

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.4% to 11.9%, can generate some serious wealth for patient investors.

  • Don’t Panic. It’s Time to Be Bold and Buy Stocks.

    Big downturns are part of the investing game. No one knows where the bottom is, but here’s where to find good deals in quality stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the most dramatic weeks yet for ARK Investment Management, Wall Street can no longer have any doubts: Cathie Wood is sticking with her strategy -- and investors are sticking with her.Most Read from Bloomberg$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeNATO Lauds Historic Mom

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Tech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

    The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index has tumbled around 25% this year, and many of its components have been hit even harder. It might feel like a lousy time to buy stocks, but sinking stock markets are great places to look for bargain opportunities. Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are down 44% and 61%, respectively, since the beginning of 2022.

  • Bear markets and a truth about investing

    The stock market continues to trend lower. Before rallying on Friday, the S&P 500 had a closing low of 3,930.08 on Thursday, down 18.1% from its all-time closing high of 4,796.56 on January 3.