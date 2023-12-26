Adani Green Founders to Invest $1.12 Billion Using Warrants

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s renewable energy unit got board approval to raise as much as 93.5 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) by issuing share warrants to its founders as the company charts ambitious growth plans and braces for bond repayments next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s board approved the plan to issue 63.1 million warrants at 1,480.75 rupees each, according to an exchange filing Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The funds will be utilized for paring debt and funding accelerated capital expenditure, the Ahmedabad-based company said in the filing.

Shares closed 4.4% higher in Mumbai on Tuesday after the announcement, touching their highest level since Dec.7. The stock is still about 20% short of recouping the losses triggered by Hindenburg Research’s January report that made wide-ranging fraud allegations. The Adani Group has been strongly denying these accusations.

The first-generation billionaire-entrepreneur and his family plan to inject $1 billion into Adani Green while the company is seeking to raise at least $2 billion in mostly new debt next year, Bloomberg News reported last week citing people familiar with the internal discussions.

Read More: Adani to Invest $100 Billion Over 10 Years in Green Transition

‘Vanguard’

“India is on the cusp of becoming a global leader in renewable energy and Adani Green Energy is in the vanguard of this revolution,” Adani, chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate said in a media statement. “This investment by the Adani family underscores our commitment.”

Earlier this month, Adani Green Energy signed a $1.36 billion project financing loan from eight lenders to develop a renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat. Along with the latest share warrants and a $300 million investment by TotalEnergies announced earlier, Adani’s green energy arm said it has raised almost $3 billion, making it “fully equipped” to its capacity target of 45 gigawatt by 2030.

Story continues

Read More: Adani Secures Power Purchase Pacts for 8GW of Solar Projects

The fundraising plan shows Adani Group’s rising confidence in tapping funding sources locally and overseas. It has been steadily clawing back support from investors and lenders in recent months after a damaging broadside from Hindenburg Research earlier this year that plunged it into crisis for months.

The warrants, convertible in multiple tranches over 18 months, will be issued to founders’ Adani Properties Pvt. and Ardour Investment Holding Ltd., according to the filing. Adani Green will seek shareholders’ approval for the fund raising plan at an extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 18.

--With assistance from Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.