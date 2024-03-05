Adani Group’s Bond Rises in Trading Debut After Strong Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group’s new dollar bond rose above par in initial trading, underscoring the popularity of what is the conglomerate’s first overseas issuance since a report by short seller Hindenburg Research prompted scrutiny of its finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The note by Adani Green Energy Ltd. and associated firms, together known as Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 1, advanced by at least 0.55 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, according to credit traders.

The $409 million deal is the first overseas public bond sale since Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s group was targeted by short seller Hindenburg Research last year. The offering attracted orders of about seven times the deal size, adding to evidence Adani has regained the confidence of investors.

“The worst is over for them,” said Leonard Law, a senior credit analyst at Lucror Analytics, who has a buy recommendation on some of Adani’s investment-grade bonds, given the added yield they offer over peers. “The Adani Green bond sale is a first step for them toward accessing offshore bond markets again.”

The new bond’s yield of 6.7% is below what Nomura Holdings Inc. said was fair value, allaying concerns the company would have to pay a premium for fresh capital after the US short seller’s report triggered a rout in the stock and bond prices. They’ve since recouped losses.

Hindenburg levied accusations of fraud and stock manipulation in its early 2023 report. The group, whose assets include ports and airports, has repeatedly denied the claims.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.