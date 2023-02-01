U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.50
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,030.00
    -126.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,125.50
    -26.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.40
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    -0.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8540
    -0.2140 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,997.23
    +57.83 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.33
    +5.54 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,780.65
    +8.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Adani Group Hits Back with Detailed Responses to Hindenburg's Unsubstantiated Accusations

·6 min read

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adani Group responded to unsubstantiated allegations and misleading narrative by Hindenburg Research in over 400-page response, raising questions against the ulterior motives of Hindenburg that has conveniently ignored the Indian judiciary and regulatory framework.

Adani_Group_Logo
Adani_Group_Logo

Adani Group's Response: https://www.adani.com/Newsroom/media-coverage

The response covers its governance standards, credentials, creditworthiness, best practices, transparent conduct, financial & operational performance and excellence. The Hindenburg report was made to profiteer at the cost of our shareholders and public investors. It is neither 'independent' nor 'objective' but manipulative to create a false market in securities to book wrongful gain, which is a securities fraud under Indian law.

Of the 88 questions posed by Hindenburg, 68 refers to matters already disclosed by the Group companies in their annual reports available on their websites, offering memorandums, financial statements and stock exchange disclosures from time to time. 18 questions are pertaining to public shareholders and third parties (and not the Adani portfolio companies), while the balance 5 are baseless allegations based on imaginary fact patterns.

The report claims to have undertaken a "2-year investigation" and "uncover evidence", but it comprises only selective and incomplete extracts of information already in the public domain for years. We take serious objection to Hindenburg that chose to mislead the investors, watchdogs and policy makers at a time when Adani Enterprises Ltd has launched country's largest FPO.

The Group is deeply committed to its stakeholders and is thankful to them for standing with us over the past 30 years. Shockingly, Hindenburg's attack on the trust of the Group's stakeholders undermines its commitment to 'Growth with Goodness'.

EXTRACTS OF ADANI GROUP'S RESPONSE TO HINDENBURG

Our Response to the Allegations

None of the 88 questions is based on independent or journalistic fact-finding. Nonetheless, we have responded to all these questions, to the best of our ability.

  • Disclosed, discredited and disproven allegations: Allegations 1-3, 27-31, 72-80 present no new findings. These are dredge-up allegations judicially disproven; disclosed by us to our investors and regulators.

    Multiple false narratives created around certain diamond exports, whose matters were closed by the Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in our favour. This decision was further confirmed by the Supreme Court twice. It has been deliberately ignored and concealed in the Hindenburg report.

  • Baseless allegations around transactions which are compliant with law, fully disclosed and on proper commercial terms: Allegations 9, 15, 19, 24, 25, 32, 33, 35, 40-51, 53-61, 81-83 are again a selective regurgitation of disclosures from the financial statements of Adani entities. These disclosures have already been approved by third parties qualified and competent to review them.

  • Misleading claims around offshore entities being allegedly "related parties" without regard for applicable law and standards: Allegations 4, 36, 37, 38, and 39 refer to offshore entities. These are reckless statements without any understanding of Indian laws around related parties and related party transactions.

  • False suggestions based on malicious misrepresentation of the governance practices in Adani portfolio: Allegations 34, 62-71 use selective information to make insinuations, when in fact, the Adani portfolio has instituted various corporate governance policies and committees like Corporate Responsibility Committee comprising independent directors who keep Board of Directors informed about the ESG performance of businesses.

  • Manipulated narrative around unrelated third-party entities: Allegations 5-8, 10-14, 16-18, 20-23, 26 and 52 seek information on our public shareholders. Shares of listed companies on Indian stock exchanges are traded on a regular basis. The listed entity does not have control over who buys / sells / owns the publicly traded shares in the company.

    Hindenburg has raised questions over offer for sale undertaken by Adani Green Energy Limited in 2019 while maliciously ignoring that the OFS procedure in India is a regulated process implemented through an automated order book matching process on the platform of the stock exchange.

  • Biased and unsubstantiated rhetoric: Allegations 84-88 are biased statements in the garb of questions about our willingness to respond to criticism. We have the right to seek judicial remedy before Indian courts when such interests are threatened.

Portfolio Credit Highlights

Adani Portfolio companies have successfully executed an industry beating expansion plan over the past decade. The companies have consistently de-levered with portfolio net debt to EBITDA ratio coming down from 7.6x to 3.2x (Please see Chart A below), EBITDA has grown 22% CAGR in the last 9 years and debt has only grown by 11% CAGR during the same period.

Equity Injection in the Adani Portfolio

Adani Portfolio has raised USD 16 Bn equity under a systematic capital management plan for all the Portfolio companies over last 3 years as a combination of primary, secondary and committed equity from marquee investors like TotalEnergies, IHC, QIA, Warburg Pincus, etc.

Banking Relationships

The portfolio has developed deep bank relationships with institutions like JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, CreditSuisse, UBS, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Standard Chartered, MUFG, DBS and Emirates NBD among others. This has strengthened access to diverse funding sources and structures. Successful syndication of the banking transactions has resulted in de-risking of the banks in volatile markets like Holcim's Indian cement business acquisition with international banks.

Accounting Process, Centralized ERP governance mechanism and Reporting system

Internal Financial control process and governance mechanism is facilitated and monitored by the group based on five key pillars:

a. Centralized ERP Governance Mechanism and Reporting System

b. Periodic internal and external reviews of various processes

c. Issuing Corporate guidelines and ensuring their adherence

d. Appointment of competent and reputed statutory auditors for all verticals

e. Capacity building programs for facilitating the controls

The Group ensures highest standards of governance and reporting by all businesses across all verticals. Adani Business Excellence Team (ABEX) is a centralized team handling accounting and financial controls of all companies. These processes have received six sigma and ISO awards.

Robust mechanism for scrutiny and audit, many CFOs have donned new roles within Group

Adani Group companies have a very strong audit process to prevent any deviations from regulatory obligations and highest legal standards. The Audit Committee of each of the listed verticals comprises 100% Independent Directors. The Statutory Auditors are appointed to the Board of Directors on recommendation by the Audit Committee and are from global big 6 or are regional leaders.

Hindenburg has trivialised the change of CFOs. Many CFOs are still part of the organisation in other capacities. Some have left after retirement or to pursue their own entrepreneurial endeavours and continue to work in our association.

We reaffirm that Adani Group is in complete compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and continue to retain all our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities. We reserve all our rights to respond further to any of the allegations or contents of the Hindenburg report or to supplement this statement.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adani-group-hits-back-with-detailed-responses-to-hindenburgs-unsubstantiated-accusations-301735804.html

SOURCE Adani Group

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock rises on Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre examines AMD's latest earnings report.

  • The Stock Market Wants an Easy Fed. Powell Has Other Plans.

    Traders have placed a near definite chance for the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes once again on Wednesday, when it finishes its February meeting, and then perhaps a cut later this year. Investors are right to be on a slower pace of rate increases. After raising rates aggressively seven times last year, the Fed in its latest summary of economic projections said median interest rates will go as high as 5.1% in 2023.

  • Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

    Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal its first unprofitable year since 2014 this week — and expectations for the year aren't headed in a positive direction.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Intel CEO Takes Pay Cut as Chip Maker Targets Cost Reductions

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and other managers are taking pay cuts, days after the company’s quarterly earnings disappointed Wall Street.

  • Indian Tycoons Bought Adani Shares During Short Seller Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-

  • Black Swan’s Taleb Warns ‘Disneyland’ Is Over for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Nassim Nicholas Taleb has a message for investors. Prepare for a painful return to reality.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of Turmoil“Disneyland is over, the children go back to

  • 'Meltdown to zero': Kevin O'Leary says there's a 100% chance of another crypto debacle — and that it will happen 'over and over and over again.' Here's what he likes instead

    Is Mr. Wonderful bailing on crypto? Not quite.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Snap, AMD, Match Group, EA

    Stocks moving in after hours: Snap, AMD, Match Group, Electronic Arts

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued tech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Tech stocks took a beating last year as investors fled growth stocks amid rising inflation […]

  • Pfizer Loses $40 Billion of Value in Worst Month Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Pfizer Inc. suffered their biggest monthly decline since June 2020 as investors anticipated a troubled path ahead for the drugmaker’s Covid products.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointMicrosoft Studio Behind Halo Faces a Reboot on Years of TurmoilNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classif

  • Federal Reserve expected to slow pace of interest rate hikes to kick off 2023

    The Federal Reserve is expected to slow its pace of interest rate increases for the second-straight meeting on Wednesday, raising its benchmark interest rate another 0.25%.

  • Vodafone endures more pain in Spain and Germany

    Vodafone reported a steeper-than expected slowdown in its third quarter, the first under interim boss Margherita Della Valle, after service revenue in Spain slumped and there was a further deterioration in Germany, its biggest market. The mobile and broadband operator reported group service revenue growth of 1.8% in the third quarter, down from 2.5% in the second and missing market expectations. Shares in Vodafone fell 2.6% in morning trading, as analysts said there was no substantive strategy from the interim chief executive, who has been in the job for less than two months.

  • Novo Nordisk lifts dividend, launches $4.09 billion share buyback after earnings beat forecasts

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk AS (DK:NOVO) (NVO) on Wednesday raised its dividend and launched a new 28 billion Danish kroner ($4.09 billion) share buyback after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations amid strong demand for its diabetes care and obesity treatments.

  • Wall St gains over 1% after encouraging inflation data with Fed next

    Major U.S. stock indexes closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as labor cost data encouraged investors about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation a day ahead of the central bank's critical policy decision. Investors also digested a full plate of earnings reports. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp and United Parcel Service Inc rose following their respective results, while Caterpillar Inc and McDonald's Corp ended weaker after their results.