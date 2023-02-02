U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.00
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,077.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,522.75
    +108.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.50
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.10
    +0.69 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.60
    +24.80 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.65 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2383
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5240
    -0.4010 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,886.70
    +760.10 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.88
    +302.20 (+124.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,378.91
    +32.03 (+0.12%)
     

Adani group to review capital raising after $2.5 billion share sale's withdrawal - chairman

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani group will review its capital raising plan once the market stabilises, chairman Gautam Adani said, after flagship Adani Enterprises withdrew a $2.5 billion share sale citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

In a video address on Thursday, Adani said the ports-to-airports conglomerate's cash flow has been "very strong" and that it has an "impeccable track record" of fulfilling debt obligations.

On the withdrawal of the offer, he said the interest of investors was the chief consideration for the move.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Deputy Wakatabe Indicates No Policy Change Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe signaled there will be no policy change next month shortly before the end of his term, in comments that may dampen market speculation over early policy adjustments.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on

  • Citigroup’s Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans on Adani Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of the Indian tycoon’s finances following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPlenty of Americans

  • Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM

    Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000 units of the new system in the middle of this decade, the company said on Thursday, aiming to boost that to 60,000 units per year in 2030. The Japanese carmaker is seeking to expand the use of its new system not only for its own fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), but also commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, as stationary power stations and in construction machinery.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Newsmaker: Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat on Wednesday when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.